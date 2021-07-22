Sweet Magnolias season 2: release date, plot, cast and latest news

Filming has officially wrapped on the second season of Netflix drama Sweet Magnolias, meaning that we’ll hopefully return to the town of Serenity sooner than expected.

Series star Joanna Garcia Swisher announced on Instagram she had “bittersweet” feelings after filming for season two officially wrapped in July 2021.

This means that we can probably expect the second instalment to debut sometime next year, in 2022.

Season one ended on a dark note at the end of season one, with a car crash, a cliffhanger, and potential character death for fans to reckon with.

What’s more, the second instalment will hopefully answer the questions left lingering by the shocking finale, chief among them: who was inside that car?

Based on a popular series of novels by author Sherryl Woods, the show follows a trio of women who have been best friends since childhood: Maddie (played by Joanna Garcia Swisher), Helen (Heather Headley), and Dana Sue (Brook Elliott).

All three live in a picturesque town called Serenity, in South Carolina, where they begin working together to build a spa business from scratch – all while juggling their respective families and relationships.

What’s more, the series showrunner has suggested that she has an outline for a further 10 seasons – meaning we could be sticking around in Serenity for a while yet.

Read on for everything you need to know about Netflix series Sweet Magnolias season two.

Sweet Magnolias season 2 release date

There’s no release date yet for Sweet Magnolias season two, but we’ll keep this page updated with any news.

The drama was previously renewed by Netflix for season two in July 2020, shortly after the first premiered.

And we have some good news: there’s plenty more of the story to tell. There are actually 11 novels in the series so far, and season one only covers the first three of those original novels.

Sweet Magnolias season 2 plot

Logan Allen (who plays Kyle Townsend) told Pure Wow, “Believe it or not, the writers didn’t tell us anything [about the ending]. I don’t know what’s happening. I’m pretty much in the same boat as you guys, but the finale definitely left us all speechless. So, I’m as anxious as you guys are for hopefully a second season.”

Author Sherryl Woods, who worked on the series alongside showrunner Sheryl J. Anderson, director Norman Buckley and exec producer Daniel Paulson, has also confirmed she’s keen to bring more of Sweet Magnolia to the screen. Responding to a fan’s list of storylines they’d like to see resolved, Woods tweeted: “It might take TWO more seasons to get to everything you want. Or three. Or four.”

More recently, Sheryl J. Anderson laid out plans for a potential 10 seasons. Speaking to Metro, she said,“There are 11 books so I would happily live in Serenity forever. I don’t think we’d ever run out of stories, between the lovely paths that Sherryl Woods laid out in the books.

“And then the added elements that we are able to bring in the TV writers room as well. I think we could tell season after season of amazing Sweet Magnolias stories.”

The cast were desperate to be called back for a second season. Heather Headley told The Sun : “I hope the world allows us to have a season two.” And Jamie Lynn-Spears (who plays Bill’s fiancée Noreen) added: “[The finale] leaves a lot of doors open, and hopefully we’ll have a season two to figure out where it all leads us because I would be so excited to see where Noreen goes in season two.”

The writers of Sweet Magnolias, who were urging fans to help make sure Netflix renewed the show, were ecstatic about the second season. They tweeted: “”Pour it out! #SweetMagnolias is officially coming back for a season two. We can’t wait to welcome y’all back to Serenity with Maddie, Dana Sue, Helen, and the whole gang. Ten more episodes of margaritas, love, and a few surprises.”

Pour it out! 🌸 #SweetMagnolias is officially coming back for a Season 2!! We can't wait to welcome y'all back to Serenity with Maddie, Dana Sue, Helen, and the whole gang. Ten more episodes of margaritas, love, and a few surprises. 👀🌸 @sweetmagnolias @netflix pic.twitter.com/Z2jNucp6fw — Sweet Magnolias Writers (@swtmagnoliaroom) July 23, 2020

Sweet Magnolias season 1 ending: What happened?

**Spoiler alert!**

Season one gave us an unexpectedly emotional cliffhanger, so it pretty much has to come back for a second season.

In the final episode, Maddie’s ex (played by Chris Klein) was begging her to take him back when the couple received a terrible phone call. Their son Kyle (Logan Allen) had been in a car crash. The paramedics dragged him out of the wreckage alive, but viewers could see that there was someone else in the passenger seat… and we still don’t know who it was, or whether they survived.

Could it have been baseball coach Cal (Justin Bruening), Maddie’s new love interest, whom she had just accused of trying to lure her eldest son Ty away from college, and towards a career in baseball instead?

We broke down the Sweet Magnolias ending and explained it in more detail if you’re wondering what on earth happened.

Joanna Garcia Swisher (Maddie) told UPI that she had been surprised by Maddie’s reactions by the end of season one: “That whole episode for me, those were big pills for me to swallow.

“If there’s a season two, Maddie will have to make up for those reactions,” she added. “If Maddie really is trusting again, maybe she would have given Cal an opportunity to explain himself. She really just shut him down.”

Sweet Magnolias season 2 cast

Netflix

We can’t say for sure which cast members will return for another batch of episodes. However, it seems safe to assume that series stars JoAnna Garcia Swisher, Heather Headley and Brook Elliott would return as friends Maddie, Helen and Dana.

We expect Logan Allen would also return as Maddie’s son, Kyle, given his recent comments in an interview with Pure Wow, where he discussed how keen he is for the show to be picked up – advising fans to watch, rewatch and spread the word.

It would make sense to bring back Carson Rowland too, known for playing Kyle’s older brother, Tyler, as well as Anneliese Judge as their friend Annie Sullivan.

There appears to be plenty of unfinished business with Maddie’s ex-husband Bill and her new flame Cal, so we would expect to see more from Chris Klein and Justin Bruening respectively.

