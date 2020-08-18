Speaking to Metro, the showrunner pointed to the plentiful supply of source material ripe for adaptation, with 11 novels having been published in the book series on which the show is based.

She said, "There are 11 books so I would happily live in Serenity forever. I don’t think we’d ever run out of stories, between the lovely paths that Sherryl Woods laid out in the books.

"And then the added elements that we are able to bring in the TV writers room as well. I think we could tell season after season of amazing Sweet Magnolias stories.’

More like this

Unsurprisingly given the impressive audience that the first season managed to pull in, news of the shows renewal was met with an immensely positive reaction on social media,

And Anderson said she was delighted to see such a great response to the show, while teasing a resolution to the cliffhanger on which season one ended and claiming that she has known what will happen in the following instalment for some time.

"People seem very happy about season two and I’m glad the news alleviated some of the stress people were feeling about how ended in season one," she said.

"I just hope they will be able to be a little more patient thanks to the knowledge that answers are definitely coming as soon as possible."

Get Netflix and on demand news and recommendations direct to your inbox Sign up to receive our newsletter! Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

She added, "We put a lot of thought into what would happen when we came back before we committed to ending the season that way. We didn’t want to ourselves into a corner and then be renewed and have to go 'Oh, now what?'

"So we’re delighted that people respond to the show the way that they did to the ending. And even more delighted that we get a chance to come back the way we had hoped and answer all their questions and ask some new ones."

Sweet Magnolias is set in the fictional town of Serenity, South Carolina and centres around a trio of friends – Maddie (JoAnna Garcia Swisher), Dana Sue (Brooke Elliott) and Helen (Heather Headley) – who focus on opening a spa together.

Their lives are complicated by a series of traumatic romantic and domestic relationships - season one ended with Maddie’s son Kyle (Logan Allen) racing off in a car and crashing, at which point we discovered there was a mystery passenger with him.

The identity of that mystery passenger has been a huge talking point among fans, with many theories put forwards, and so the promise of answers in the next series will come as very good news for the show's followers.

Advertisement

Looking for something else to watch? Check out our guide to the best series on Netflix and best movies on Netflix, or visit our TV Guide.