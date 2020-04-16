Harry Potter star Daniel Radcliffe will also guest star, playing a character called “Frederick”.

In a teaser for the special released on Netflix's 'See What's Next' Twitter account, we see a determined Kimmy face down the incarcerated Reverend, formerly of Savior Rick's Spooky Church of the Scary Apocalypse.

Following on from the pioneering Bandersnatch, the episode will utilise Netflix's interactive technology and allow viewers to pick the characters' choices, which each lead a differing story path.

Tituss Burgess, Jane Krakow­ski and Carol Kane will all reprise their roles in the comedy-drama special.

Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt: Kimmy vs. the Reverend will air on Netflix on Tuesday 12th May. Check out what else is on with our TV Guide.