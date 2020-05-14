He died in his own prison cell later that August, and Netflix's newly released trailer suggests that the documentary won't shy away from confronting the question about whether or not Epstein died by suicide.

The documentary incorporates testimonies from survivors and also interviews individuals from the American justice system who worked on the case, and who allege that Epstein "did not act alone" and that he was the "tip of a much bigger iceberg".

The trailer also includes the now infamous photograph of Prince Andrew alongside an alleged child sex trafficking victim, Virginia Roberts (Epstein reportedly took the photograph).

The series is executive produced by Netflix alumnus and Oscar nominee Joe Berlinger, the creator of Conversations with a Killer: The Ted Bundy Tapes.

The show's official synopsis reads, "In the new documentary, women around the world recount the abuse they survived at the hands of convicted pedophile Jeffrey Epstein, who collected famous friends and powerful enablers until his 2019 arrest."

Jeffrey Epstein: Filthy Rich will be available to watch on Netflix from 27th May 2020. You can watch the trailer below here.

