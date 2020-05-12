Outlander bids farewell to ‘integral’ member of production team after season 5 finale

Outlander‘s cast and crew have announced the departure of production designer Jon Gary Steele from the show following the series five finale.

Steele worked as a production on Outlander from its first first series until the most recent series, which ended on Sunday.

Sam Heughan, who plays Jamie Fraser on the historical drama, and executive producer Maril Davis took to Twitter to bid Steele farewell and thank him for his work on the past five series.

So sad to have Gary leave us. His sets and design have been integral to the look and feel of the show. We have been so lucky. Wishing you well @jongarysteele ! ???????? https://t.co/REkf7gVwI6 — Sam Heughan (@SamHeughan) May 11, 2020

“Thank you for five seasons of incredible design work,” wrote Davis. “And thank you for being so much fun to work with. Until next time xx.”

He has since worked on new horror series The Sandman, a TV reboot of the cult horror franchise set to land on Netflix in 2021.

A series 6 of Outlander is currently in the works, however with the coronavirus pandemic halting production crews all over the entertainment industry, it is unclear when the series is likely to return to Starz and Amazon Prime.

Outlander series five is available to stream on Amazon Prime in the UK. If you’re looking for more to watch, check out our TV guide.