50 of the best movies on Netflix right now

Looking for a great film to watch right now?

Well, Netflix has thousands of movies from which to choose – from brilliant dramas and historical tales to action thrillers, comedies and Oscar-winning flicks from the biggest names in the business, so you’ve come to the right place.

But there can be such a thing as too much choice, right? Well, don’t despair, we’ve whittled down the huge amounts of titles to just 50 of the very best films for your viewing pleasure.

What’s more, we’re updating this page regularly, so keep checking back for new recommendations of what to watch…

Last updated 6th March 2020

Roma

Winner of three Oscars, Gravity director Alfonso Cuarón’s semi-autobiographical film about a maid working for an upper-middle class family in Mexico City in the 1970s is visually stunning, deeply moving and one of the finest movies on Netflix. Watch on Netflix

To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before

The long-awaited sequel PS I Love You is finally here, so if you haven’t already, now’s a perfect time to catch the original hit. A sweet, precisely executed romcom, which serves as an homage to the best films of the genre from the 1980s and 90s. Lana Condor stars as Laura Jean Covey, a Korean-American high-schooler whose world is turned upside down when a box of private love letters that she penned to her crushes is distributed to its intended recipients. Watch out for a breakout performance from mini Mark Ruffalo, Noah Centineo (Peter Kavinsky). Watch on Netflix

Boyhood

As uplifting as it is universal, this is Richard Linklater’s drama filmed over the course of 12 years, starring Ellar Coltrane, Patricia Arquette and Ethan Hawke. Tracking Coltrane up to the age of 18, the film is told not through births, marriages and deaths but the moments in between, casually punctuated by cultural milestones like midnight Harry Potter book launches, the 2003 invasion of Iraq and the wave of optimism that swept Obama to his historic first presidential term.

Watch on Netflix

Trainwreck

This wildly funny film, from director Judd Apatow, is the screenwriting debut of spunky stand-up and sketch show favourite Amy Schumer, who also stars. A journalist (Schumer) lives her life by her father’s maxim that monogamy never works, and has spent her adult life enjoying freedom from commitment. When she is sent to interview a doctor, an attraction develops between them, and she begins to wonder if there might be something to be said for a stable relationship…

Watch on Netflix

Marriage Story

A story about a couple (played by Scarlett Johansson and Adam Driver) who decide to get divorced, this is an award-winning masterpiece from writer/director Noah Baumbach. It will make you laugh. It will make you smile. And if you are married, it will make you pray that you never get divorced…

Watch on Netflix

The Irishman

A passion project long in the making, Netflix’s The Irishman sees director Martin Scorsese reunited with Robert De Niro for their ninth collaboration. The gangster biopic centres on Frank “The Irishman” Sheeran (De Niro), who recalls his involvement in the disappearance of his longtime friend Jimmy Hoffa (played by Al Pacino). You may want to carve out some time to dedicate to this one though, it’s 3 hours 30 minutes long.

Watch on Netflix

The Ballad of Buster Scruggs

It was meant to be a mini-series, but when you get movie legends the Coen brothers you kinda have to see where they take you. The result is this, an elegant anthology of frontier tales that celebrates the Western in inimitable style. Watch on Netflix

Wonder Woman

Seventy-five years after her first comic book appearance, Wonder Woman is finally the star of her own feature and it doesn’t disappoint. Gal Gadot reprises her role from Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice, while Patty Jenkins (Monster) directs an origin story that sees the warrior princess drawn into the First World War after rescuing Chris Pine’s crash-landed pilot.

Watch on Netflix

Jaws

Many of us won’t forget the first time we saw that film about a seaside resort named Amity that is terrorised by a great white shark. Police chief Martin Brody (played by Roy Schneider) orders the beaches to be closed, but the corrupt mayor and local businessmen insist they stay open – with tragic results.

Watch on Netflix

Atlantics

This much acclaimed Senegalese film is the first feature from writer/director Mati Diop and went down a storm when it debuted at the Cannes Film Festival, taking home the Grand Prix award. A supernatural love story, it concerns Ada a 17-year-old in love with a construction worker who suddenly goes missing.

Watch on Netflix

El Camino: a Breaking Bad Movie

Aaron Paul leads this hotly anticipated spin-off film from the beloved TV series, as we finally find out what happened to Jesse Pinkman after his escape from captivity…

Watch on Netflix

12 Years a Slave

A free black man living in pre-Civil War New York is abducted and sold into slavery. He spends the next 12 years struggling to survive and maintain his dignity in the face of brutal treatment, while clinging to a desperate hope that he can return to his family. Oscar-winning historical drama based on Solomon Northup’s autobiographical book, starring Chiwetel Ejiofor, Michael Fassbender, Benedict Cumberbatch and Brad Pitt. Watch on Netflix

