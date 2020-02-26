Locke and Key ending explained: What happened in the finale, and how does it set up season 2?

The first season of Netflix fantasy series Locke & Key ended with several major threads unresolved, with episode 10 clearly teeing things up for a potential second season.

But if you were left confused by what went down in ‘Crown of Shadows’ – written by showrunners Carlton Cuse and Meredith Averill – and are in need of a recap before venturing forth, we’ve got you covered…

What is Locke & Key about?

Following the murder of their father Rendell Locke (Bill Heck), Tyler (Connor Jessup), Kinsey (Emilia Jones) and Bode (Jackson Robert Scott) move into the Locke ancestral home – aptly named Keyhouse – along with their mum Nina (Darby Stanchfield). As they settle into their new lives, they discover Keyhouse contains an array of mysterious keys – all of which gift those who discover them with a range of magical powers.

Unfortunately, there’s a complication – a devious demon (who goes by ‘Well Lady’ and ‘Dodge’, mostly) is also after the keys, and she’s not about to let the siblings get in her way.

Locke & Key ending explained

The first season ended with Dodge (Laysla De Oliveira) attacking the Keyhouse in search of the Omega Key – the oldest key in existence, with the power to open the Black Door, a gateway to another world.

Tyler and Kinsey are eventually able to send Dodge (or at least what appears to be Dodge) back through the Black Door with the help of their friends.

However, in the aftermath, Ellie (Sherri Saum) – a close advisor to the Locke family – is missing. It is revealed to the viewer that Dodge had used the Identity Key – which allows the user to change their appearance – to disguise Ellie as herself, and it was actually the transformed Ellie that was thrown through the Black Door.

Ian Watson/Netflix

Meanwhile, Kinsey begins dating Gabe (Griffin Gluck) – but Gabe is revealed to been Dodge all along, having used the Identity Key a second time to disguise herself.

As if that weren’t troubling enough, it’s also revealed that Eden has been possessed, having been hit by a demonic bullet while the Black Door was open…

What could happen in Locke & Key season 2?

The first series is inspired by volumes 1-4 of the Locke & Key comics by writer by Joe Hill and illustrator Gabriel Rodríguez.

Speaking to THR, co-showrunner Averill said, “The world Joe and Gabe created is so rich with so much potential for places to go that I feel like we have many stories we want to tell. The stories we tell in season one are launching points for many of the stories that have yet to come.”

In the same interview, Cuse also discussed what could be in store if Locke & Key were to be renewed: “Things are not ideal at the start of season two. That’s how one should want it [as a storyteller]. Dodge has turned out to be even more formidable than they could have imagined.

“But by the same token, across the first season, our kids have come to learn that they are the new keepers of the keys, and that they have the responsibility that goes with that. Both sides have stepped up their game for what’s going to happen in season two.”