Riverdale season 5: When will it be released? What might happen?

The fourth season of Riverdale has just launched, airing Wednesday nights on The CW in the US and landing Thursday mornings on Netflix for fans in the UK.

This new season will span 22 episodes… but what does the future hold for the wild and wacky series after that?

Will there be a Riverdale season 5? When will it be released?

Yes! The CW announced in January 2020 that it had orderd fifth season of Riverdale – its noir-ish, frequently outlandish teen drama series based on the long-running Archie Comics.

You can expect it to premiere in October 2020, following the transmission pattern of seasons two-four.

The CW is also set to launch Riverdale’s first spin-off, Katy Keene, which follows “the lives and loves of four iconic Archie Comics characters — including fashion legend-to-be Katy Keene (played by Pretty Little Liars’ Lucy Hale) — as they chase their twenty-something dreams in New York City.”

Katy Keene’s official synopsis continues: This musical dramedy chronicles the origins and struggles of four aspiring artists trying to make it on Broadway, on the runway and in the recording studio.”

This might only be the beginning of an expansion for the Riverdale universe – though CW president Mark Pedowitz insisted in August 2019 that there are currently no more spin-offs in development, he said the network is “always open when Roberto [Aguirre-Sacasa, Riverdale showrunner] comes in and talks about other Riverdale characters”.

Speaking at the Television Critics Association’s summer press tour, Pedowitz also named Riverdale as one of three shows – along with light-hearted crime series In The Dark and sports drama All American – that now defined the network. “We transitioned from a female-skewing network in 2010, ’11 and ’12 to more male-focused with Supernatural and now we’ve shifted back a bit with Riverdale, All American and In the Dark to something different.”