Best TV shows to watch on Amazon Prime Video UK

Amazon Prime Video, like its rival Netflix, has so much to scroll through it’s almost impossible to know where to start.

Sure, they make a big song and dance about their new series, including the genuinely explosive return of Jeremy Clarkson, Richard Hammond and James May in The Grand Tour.

But without hours of searching, you’ll quickly get tired of the constant shouting about ‘Original’ content. So here, in one easy list, is the best of what Amazon Prime has to offer for TV fans.

Last updated 8th November 2019

The Boys

Based on Garth Ennis’s comic of the same name, The Boys takes on a well-worn genre and turns it on its head, as a band of vigilantes goes up against a group of corrupt superheroes. Our sci-fi editor calls it “a viciously fun superhero satire“…. Watch on Amazon Prime Video

Good Omens

Neil Gaiman adapts his and Terry Pratchett’s brilliantly witty fantasy novel about a devil and an angel (played in this iteration by David Tennant and Michael Sheen respectively) who band together to stop (or at least slow down) the end of the world. It’s packed with stars – including Jack Whitehall, Jon Hamm and the voices of Frances McDormand and Benedict Cumberbatch as God and the devil – and we rather liked it. Watch on Amazon Prime Video

Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan

The second season of this action-drama recently dropped on Prime Video, continuing the story of CIA agent Jack Ryan (played by John Krasinski) who undertakes dangerous globe-trotting missions. Season two sees him travel to South America to track down an illegal shipment of arms. Watch on Amazon Prime Video

Swamp Thing

This new sci-fi horror series is based on the cult-favourite DC Comics character Swamp Thing, a mysterious creature who dwells in the swamplands of Louisiana. The series stars Crystal Reed (Teen Wolf) as Dr Abby Arcane, a scientist investigating what she believes to be a deadly virus, but which turns out to be something even more terrifying. Watch on Amazon Prime Video

Fleabag

This cheeky comedy took critics by storm across its two series, making a global star of its creator and lead actress Phoebe Waller-Bridge. Fleabag tells the story of a young woman living in London and her messy relationships with the people around her, most notably her sister Claire (played by Sian Clifford).

Not content with providing a healthy dose of belly laughs, the series is remarkably poignant at times as well as it approaches difficult topics with sensitivity and sophistication. The series has entirely wrapped up now, with Waller-Bridge saying with certainty that there won’t be any more episodes, making it perfect for a quick binge watch at the weekend. Watch on Amazon Prime Video

Modern Love

This star-studded series tells a different love story in every episode, each one inspired by the true essays published in the popular New York Times column that shares its title. It’s a charming exploration of the many forms love can take and its format of self-contained half-hour episodes make it easy to watch at your convenience. Anne Hathaway (Ocean’s 8), Tina Fey (30 Rock), Dev Patel (Slumdog Millionaire) and Andrew Scott (Fleabag) are among the talented ensemble cast. Watch on Amazon Prime Video

The Walking Dead

Once one of the most popular show on TV, The Walking Dead is now a zombie of its former self as it trots towards its eleventh series (renewed for next year). However, it was once gripping, with Andrew Lincoln leading a fine cast of surivors after a zombie apocalypse. Some soapy turns in its first few seasons made it must watch TV – and you can catch up on season one to eight now. Watch on Amazon Prime Video.