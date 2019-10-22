Will there be a Living With Yourself season 2 on Netflix?

In Living With Yourself, Paul Rudd plays Miles Elliot, a disaffected man who signs up for a mysterious life-altering operation, only to end up competing with a better, more confident clone of himself. Billed as a “philosophical comedy”, the sci-fi-influenced sitcom was released by Netflix in October.

Living With Yourself also starred Aisling Bea (This Way Up) as Kate, Miles’ wife, who begins a relationship with the commanding “new Miles”. After spending most of the eight-episode season in bitter – and, eventually, violent – competition with his high-achieving doppelgänger, Miles seems to find some peace in the finale. Until, that is, a dramatic revelation tilts the story in a fresh direction.

Although a second season has not been announced, the show’s creator, Timothy Greenberg, has hinted that another instalment may be on its way.

Has Living with Yourself been renewed by Netflix for season 2?

Netflix have not announced their decision on the future of Living With Yourself, although the creator has expressed an interest in extending the show.

Greenberg told The Hollywood Reporter: “I wrote the story that I had in mind. We did tweak it a bit so that it could be the one season, and then we’ll just see where it goes from there. I have ideas for what could be future seasons.”

“What if there is only one season? Then we can walk away feeling happy”, he continued. “That said, obviously, there’s more to be done if everyone involved in the world cares to see more. If there’s a desire for more of these characters and this universe.”

Who will be in season 2?

As well as Rudd and Bea, Living With Yourself’s first season featured Alia Shawkat (Arrested Development), Desmin Borges (You’re the Worst), Karen Pittman (The Americans; Luke Cage), Rob Yang (Succession) and Zoë Chao (Strangers) in recurring roles. Sports superstar and New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady also made a guest appearance as himself.

It remains to be seen which of these characters would return for the series’ next chapter, or whether any other famous faces would make a cameo.

Even though a second season could very well be on the horizon, audiences shouldn’t count on Rudd being in it for the long run. According to Greenberg, Rudd “had never done TV before. He was very leery of getting into some open-ended thing and playing a character forever.”

The Ant-Man star has also suggested as much, quipping: “I only have so much bandwidth – as do we all! Who knows what that would look like or where anything goes.”

What happened in Living with Yourself season 1?

The first season of Living with Yourself climaxed in Miles trying to kill his clone, before finally accepting himself for who he is. Having reconciled with his other half, all is seemingly back to normal. But Kate, Miles’ wife, drops a last-minute bomb: she’s pregnant, and doesn’t know which Miles is the father.

The final shot is a three-way hug, as the two-person threesome decide to raise the baby together, regardless of parentage. With a grinning Miles on either side, Kate flashes a look that seems to wonder what she’s let herself in for.

“What they do 10 seconds later is definitely very funny,” said Greenberg. “I do think [a second season] would have to do with what you do from there and how you continue to go about your life.”

But it wouldn’t just be more of the same. “You would absolutely need to open it up and do something different”, the show’s creator said. “I feel like what we haven’t done is delve at all deeply into: what does it mean to live with yourself?”

Living with Yourself season 1 is streaming now on Netflix