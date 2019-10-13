Paul Rudd says there have been “conversations” about Ant-Man’s return: “There are some things we do know”

In Avengers: Endgame, Paul Rudd’s shrinking hero Ant-Man played a pretty crucial role, helping to invent the time-travel system our heroes use to save the world and joining the Avengers in their final battle against Thanos.

By the film’s end he was seen catching up with his now-teenage daughter and love interest Hope/The Wasp (Evangeline Lilly), looking forward to a presumably bright future.

However, when Marvel’s upcoming film slate was revealed at San Diego Comic-Con, there was no sign of a sequel to 2018’s Ant-Man and the Wasp over the next few years – so what gives?

Has Ant-Man been benched, or is he being kept around for something specific, as recently hinted by Marvel boss Kevin Feige when he noted that “the chess pieces were arranged very purposefully after Avengers: Endgame”?

And if the latter, is it possible that we’d see Ant-Man turn up in other heroes’ films rather than his own, like Mark Ruffalo’s Hulk in Thor: Ragnarok?

“I mean yeah, we’ve had conversations about that,” Rudd told RadioTimes.com when asked about Ant-Man’s return in his own movie or another hero’s adventure.

“We always have, throughout filming Endgame and Ant-Man and the Wasp.

“[Marvel] are pretty good at operating the way they want to operate, and I think they have ideas about what it is they want to do and when they want people.

“There are some things we don’t know. There’s some things we do know,” he teased.

“But the one thing we definitely know is that we don’t talk about any of this stuff! And [Marvel are] the ones that are in control of it all. Once in a while we learn things just when we read about them online.”

In other words, fans shouldn’t be too worried about not seeing Ant-Man again, even if it’s just in another hero’s movie (or maybe a Disney+ series? Who knows?) or a long way off – and in the meantime, fans of Rudd’s work will have plenty to enjoy with his new Netflix series Living With Yourself, which sees the actor playing double duty as a character called Miles and his perfect clone.

“We kind of figured out the best way to make this work for us and for me to do the scenes was to not do the scenes with another actor, as a stand-in, but instead just record the scenes as both characters, and listen into an earpiece,” Rudd explained.

“And I would act to just where I knew I would be, even if there was nobody there.”

So whether you like tiny Paul Rudd or double Paul Rudd, never fear – the world of popular culture has you covered.

Living with Yourself streams on Netflix from Friday 18th October