Is there a Top Boy season 4 on Netflix?

Top Boy returned to our screens following a six-year break, with Netflix – and executive producer Drake – reviving the show following its previous cancellation.

But what’s next following Dushane and Sully’s big comeback? Here’s everything we know so far about the series’ future.

Will there be a Top Boy season 4?

Two years ago, Netflix announced that they would commission two new seasons of the London crime drama that Channel 4 cancelled back in 2013.

Season three released last month to critical acclaim. After the first two seasons (retroactively referred to by the subtitle Summerhouse), Ronan Bennett produced a soft reboot of the show in conjunction with Netflix, picking up after the events of season two and featuring the return of Dushane and company.

When will Top Boy be back on Netflix?

While Netflix is no stranger to releasing series like clockwork on an annual basis, the two-year wait between the seasons shown on Channel 4 may foreshadow a comparable timeframe to allow for Bennett (who’s written every single episode thus far) to maintain the established level of quality expected from Top Boy.

On the other hand, the aforementioned season three is the result of a six-year wait, so season 4’s outline may already be finalised due to the revival’s wide praise. In that event, the earliest they can release it is around a year after they start shooting. The problem being we don’t know when that’s scheduled to be!

Will it be the last series?

The only information we have is that Top Boy was resurrected by Netflix for two seasons, with the first being recently released and the second’s release date still not officially confirmed.

Given that the streaming service hasn’t explicitly said that season four will be the last, that strongly implies that a fifth season will be commissioned. The other thing to consider is that Netflix has always been hesitant to reveal viewing figures for their content, so we’re yet to know how pleased they are with the most recent outing: season three.

Who will be in it?

While it’s pretty safe to assume we’ll be seeing the return of main characters Dushane (played by Ashley Walters) and Sully (Kane Robinson) as well as newcomer Jamie (Michael Ward), there’s no word yet on whether there will be any shift in the existing cast’s respective roles as regular or recurring characters.

What happened in Top Boy season 3?

After returning to London, Dushane is set to resume his place in the drug market, reuniting with Sully (who has recently been released from prison) only to be greeted by a new rival in the form of Jamie. By the end of the series, Dushane and Sully have proposed a partnership with Jamie – an offer he can’t refuse – that is implied to be integral to the premise of season four.

Where will it be filmed?

While set in Hackney, Top Boy is primarily filmed in Kent (Thanet, Ramsgate). Considering info on season four is scarce, we can only assume a return to the well-established locations, as well as some not used for the series before.