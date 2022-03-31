Top Boy to end with fifth and final season, Netflix confirms

The news comes less than two weeks after the most recent season debuted on the platform, with it having quickly shot to the number 1 slot on Netflix's UK top 10.

Netflix has confirmed that hit crime drama Top Boy will be returning for one final season – the show's third run on the streamer and its fifth in total.

The season followed events after Micheal Ward's character Jamie left prison and set about disrupting Dushane's (Ashley Walters) dominion over Summerhouse, while the latter was trying to expand his business internationally.

And the season culminated in a jaw-dropping conclusion, complete with a major character death that has already left fans eager for the next installment.

Lead actors Ashley Walters and Kane Robinson – who also serve as executive producers – released a joint statement in which they celebrated the news, explaining that they were "very excited about what’s next".

"For those that have followed the journey from the start, you will know how much this show means to everyone on our team and we wholeheartedly know how much it means to you," the statement read. "These characters have been a part of our lives for over a decade now and without everyone’s support we couldn’t have come this far."

They continued: "Whilst the journeys of Dushane and Sully have remained at the core of the show, the new characters that have entered the world of Top Boy have become a key part of the show’s legacy, representing each new storyline in a raw, authentic way.

"With all this being said, and staying true to our original goal, every story must have an ending and so season three will be our finale. A chance to come full circle and end the journey in the right way."

Meanwhile, Walters confirmed on Twitter that production on the final run would begin this summer – posting the news alongside a teaser trailer for the show.

Top Boy originally aired on Channel 4, with two four-episode seasons arriving in 2011 and 2013 respectively, before it was picked up by Netflix for a revival six years later – partly thanks to interest from rapper Drake.

Although the final season is technically the fifth run, Netflix is referring to it as Top Boy 3 – for further information, you can read our explainer on how to watch Top Boy in order.

There's no information yet on when the final season will be released, but we can expect more details to emerge in the coming months.

Top Boy is streaming now on Netflix – visit our guide to the best series on Netflix, read more of our Drama coverage or find something to watch now with our TV Guide.