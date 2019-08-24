The first trailer for Star Wars TV series The Mandalorian is here

“Bounty hunting is a complicated profession.” That’s the tagline for the first trailer for Star Wars TV series The Mandalorian, which follows the journey of a mysterious bounty hunter through the lawless outer rim of a galaxy far, far away.

Jon Favreau’s Disney+ series is a flagship show for the new streaming platform. It stars Pedro Pascal as “The Mandalorian”, who has been tasked with a dangerous mission for a guild of bounty hunters in the post-Imperial world, and is set just after the Return of the Jedi.

After the collapse of the government, law and order have broken down and gunslingers are free to work as mercenaries, tracking down enemies – for a price.

Starring alongside Pascal are Gina Garano as Cara Dune, Carl Weathers as Greef, Giancarlo Esposito, and Taika Waititi as droid IG-11 (with Waititi also serving as one of the show’s directors).

And another little scrap of information from Disney’s D23 Expo, where the trailer had its premiere: Agents of SHIELD’s Ming-Na Wen is set to star in the show, though details of her character have yet to be revealed.

The Mandalorian will launch on Disney+ in the USA on 12th November. A UK date for the arrival of Disney+ has yet to be revealed.