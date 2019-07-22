90210’s Shannen Doherty “honoured” to star in Riverdale Luke Perry tribute

Accessibility Links

The two actors became close friends after starring in Beverly Hills, 90210

Shannen Doherty is set to join the fourth season of Riverdale for the teen drama’s upcoming tribute to cast member Luke Perry, who died in March 2019.

Doherty – who became close friends with Perry after starring alongside him in 1990s series Beverly Hills, 90210 – will appear in upcoming episode Chapter Fifty-Eight: In Memoriam, a one-hour instalment that will reflect Perry’s portrayal of character Fred Andrews and his overall impact on the show.

Announcing the news at the show’s panel at San Diego Comic-Con, showrunner Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa said he had long-planned for Doherty to appear, stating the guest role “is something that Luke wanted to happen since season one.”

“They were such good friends, and when we were putting together this tribute episode, we wanted to make it as special as possible, and so we asked Shannen to do a pivotal, super-emotional role,” he said. “She read the script and immediately said ‘yes.’ It’s very impactful.”

Taking to Instagram, Doherty said she was “deeply honoured to pay tribute to Luke on Riverdale”.

Aguirre-Sacasa previously said the In Memoriam instalment would be “probably the most important episode of Riverdale we’ll do this year, if not ever.”

He added: “A tribute to our fallen friend. Thankful for this opportunity to honour Luke & Fred.”

Perry died after suffering a stroke in March 2019, aged 52. After his death, Doherty told People: “I have so many memories with Luke that make me smile and that are forever imprinted on my heart and mind.”

Riverdale season four is expected to air later in 2019

