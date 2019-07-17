Noire-inspired Teen drama Riverdale is set for a return on Netflix in 2019.

The series, which is based on characters from the Archie Comics series, ended on a dour note after Luke Perry (who played the father of fiery-haired teen heartthrob Archie) passed away while production was underway on season three earlier this year. He did not feature on screen for the final three episodes of the season, though they were dedicated to his memory – meaning his character will likely be written out at some point this time around.

On top of this, there are plenty of other questions that fans want answered, after the third season finale flashed-forward to reveal Archie, Betty and Veronica burning their blood-drenched clothing.

Here’s everything we know about Riverdale season 4.

When is Riverdale season 4 released on Netflix?

There is no official release date as yet – but we expect the show will return to its usual slot, in early October 2019. Episodes are released on Netflix UK less than 24 hours after they appear on The CW in the USA.

Who is in the cast?

The tragic death of Luke Perry means that we have seen the last of Fred Andrews.

Is there a trailer?

Not yet. We will update this page when it comes in.

What is going to happen?

While season three saw the resolution of the Black Hood and Gargoyle King storylines, there is still a lot left to be parsed. Not least in the flash-forward, which appeared to show Archie, Bettie and Veronica cleaning up after a murder.

This time around, the gang will be in senior year, which is sure to bring some real-world drama into the mix.

Creator Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa has shared that the first episode of the new season, titled In Memoriam, will be a tribute to the late Luke Perry and his character Fred Andrews.

“Probably the most important episode of Riverdale we’ll do this year, if not ever,” he wrote on Instagram, under a picture of the finished script. “A tribute to our fallen friend. Thankful for this opportunity to honour Luke & Fred.”