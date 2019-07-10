Andrew Garfield and Michaela Coel to guest judge RuPaul’s Drag Race UK

And the category is: British acting royalty. Andrew Garfield and Michaela Coel will appear in the upcoming series of RuPaul’s Drag Race UK.

In separate episodes across the eight-part drag queen competition, the Spider-man star and Chewing Gum creator are set to serve their critiques opposite head judge RuPa, alongside Michelle Visage and rotating judges Graham Norton and Alan Carr.

It's official: Drag Race super fan Andrew Garfield is going to be sashaying down the runway as a guest judge on #DragRaceUK very soon! @bbcthree's RuPaul's #DragRaceUK. Coming soon to iPlayer. pic.twitter.com/LUNneaADPR — RuPaul's Drag Race UK (@dragraceukbbc) July 10, 2019

On appearing on Drag Race UK, Garfield said: “The creativity is always totally outside the box and it’s one of the many reasons I watch and love this show – when someone does something I wouldn’t have thought of myself.”

And Coel added about the show: “I love that you have to dare, you have to dare and you have to drop all of your societal norms and restraints that you’ve been taught and you have to dare to embody something higher.”

Speaking previously about the new series, RuPaul said, “I am beyond excited to celebrate the massive charisma, uniqueness, nerve and talent of the Queen’s queens.” (We’ll let you work out that acronym for yourself).

Coel and Garfield join a celebrity guest judge line-up that includes Game of Thrones’ Masie Williams, Spice Girls’ Geri Horner and Little Mix’s Jade Thirlwall.

RuPaul’s Drag Race UK will air on BBC iPlayer this Autumn