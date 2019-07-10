Accessibility Links

On TV On TV Now On TV Tonight
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. On Demand
  4. Andrew Garfield and Michaela Coel to guest judge RuPaul’s Drag Race UK

Andrew Garfield and Michaela Coel to guest judge RuPaul’s Drag Race UK

The two stars of screen will be serving their thoughts about the UK's finest drag queens

Rupaul guest judge

And the category is: British acting royalty. Andrew Garfield and Michaela Coel will appear in the upcoming series of RuPaul’s Drag Race UK.

Advertisement

In separate episodes across the eight-part drag queen competition, the Spider-man star and Chewing Gum creator are set to serve their critiques opposite head judge RuPa, alongside Michelle Visage and rotating judges Graham Norton and Alan Carr.

On appearing on Drag Race UK, Garfield said: “The creativity is always totally outside the box and it’s one of the many reasons I watch and love this show – when someone does something I wouldn’t have thought of myself.”

And Coel added about the show: “I love that you have to dare, you have to dare and you have to drop all of your societal norms and restraints that you’ve been taught and you have to dare to embody something higher.”

Speaking previously about the new series, RuPaul said, “I am beyond excited to celebrate the massive charisma, uniqueness, nerve and talent of the Queen’s queens.” (We’ll let you work out that acronym for yourself).

Coel and Garfield join a celebrity guest judge line-up that includes Game of Thrones’ Masie Williams, Spice Girls’ Geri Horner and Little Mix’s Jade Thirlwall.

Advertisement

RuPaul’s Drag Race UK will air on BBC iPlayer this Autumn

Tags

All about RuPaul’s Drag Race

Rupaul guest judge
News, photos, videos and full episode guide

You might like

Martin Freeman, Olivia Colman, Holliday Grainger, RuPaul

The best TV shows airing in 2019

Strictly Come Dancing - 2018 Logo

Who is joining the Strictly Come Dancing 2019 line-up?

Maisie Williams, Game of Thrones (Getty)

Maisie Williams to be guest judge on RuPaul’s Drag Race UK

12-1

Maisie Williams regrets that Arya never got to complete her kill list on Game of Thrones