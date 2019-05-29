Terry Pratchett’s hat and scarf had their own seat at the Good Omens world premiere

Terry Pratchett’s trademark hat and scarf were placed on an empty seat in the front row at the Good Omens world premiere on Tuesday, as his co-author Neil Gaiman paid tribute to the late writer.

Speaking onstage at the premiere in London, Gaiman said: “Terry always used to say to me, he’d say, ‘You know the big difference between us, Neil, is you believe that one day there’ll be a Good Omens movie[…] I will only believe it, whatever happens, if I’m sitting next to you at the premiere with a big bag of popcorn – and I don’t promise I’ll believe it then’.

“And I like to think, if he were here, right now, he might believe, as we made it for him. So just so everybody knows, right here, right at the front, is Terry Pratchett’s hat, and an enormous bag of popcorn.”

I was so honoured to sit right next to Sir Terry and watch #goodomens tonight!!! Was an absolutely amazing night @GoodOmensPrime @neilhimself @terryandrob ❤️❤️ pic.twitter.com/gxOtnXtRy9 — amy🌙 (@AmyLouise5SOS) May 28, 2019

Gaiman has previously revealed that Pratchett asked him to adapt their novel for television before he died in 2015.

Terry Pratchett’s hat and scarf are on an empty chair in the front row of the @GoodOmensPrime world premiere, as promised by @neilhimself #GoodOmens pic.twitter.com/RKNd5bOxpc — Flora Carr (@floracarr_) May 28, 2019

Earlier this month Gaiman tweeted his intentions to reserve a seat for Pratchett’s hat at the premiere, stating: “There’s still going to be a seat next to mine at the premiere in 3 weeks, with Terry’s hat on it next to the biggest bag of popcorn that the Odeon Leicester Square can produce.”

Possibly. But there's still going to be a seat next to mine at the premiere in 3 weeks, with Terry's hat on it next to the biggest bag of popcorn that the Odeon Leicester Square can produce. https://t.co/NeANMbNnMU — Neil Gaiman (@neilhimself) May 4, 2019

The series, adapted by Amazon from Gaiman and Pratchett’s best-selling fantasy novel, stars David Tennant and Michael Sheen as a demon and an angel respectively, and follows the unlikely pair as they attempt to prevent Armageddon.

Good Omens will be released on Amazon Prime Video globally on Friday 31st May 2019