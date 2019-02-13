Accessibility Links

On TV On TV Now On TV Tonight
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. On Demand
  4. How well do you know the history behind Netflix’s The Crown?

How well do you know the history behind Netflix’s The Crown?

Think you're a right royal expert? Test your knowledge of The Crown and find out whether you've really been paying attention during Netflix's historical drama

The Crown main image

Fancy yourself a right royal history buff? Do you regularly predict the plot lines in Netflix’s The Crown? And can you draw out the British monarchy’s family tree before you’ve had your first sip of Earl Grey?

Advertisement

If you know your crowns from your tiaras, you’ve come to the right place. Take our The Crown history quiz and test your historical knowledge of seasons one and two…

And, if you ace this quiz, there will be a whole load more history to explore when The Crown season three returns in 2019…

Advertisement

Netflix release dates 2019: all the major upcoming TV shows revealed

Tags

All about The Crown

The Crown main image
News, photos, videos and full episode guide

You might like

Alex Jennings as The Duke of Windsor in The Crown season 2 (Netflix)

The Crown’s Alex Jennings admits he “won’t like” watching his replacement in the Netflix series

(Netflix, T)

The Crown producers apologise for Claire Foy and Matt Smith pay inequality

Screen Shot 2019-02-11 at 16.42.38

UPDATED DAILY The best new movies and TV shows on Netflix

The Crown season 3 Helena Bonham Carter

Release dates Major Netflix TV shows coming in 2019