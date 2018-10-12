UK fans will not have to wait so long for Killing Eve series 2 on the BBC

The BBC has confirmed that it will be showing the second series of Killing Eve – and it looks like we’ll be getting it sooner than expected.

Advertisement

Speaking at the Hewlett Memorial Lecture, the BBC’s director of content Charlotte Moore assured fans that they will “not have to wait so long next time” for new episodes, referring to the six-month wait between the series airing on BBC America in the US and its debut on BBC3 in the UK.

“A truly genre-busting series that’s had viewers hooked and craving more, thanks to the distinctive voice of Phoebe Waller Bridge brought to life by an incredible cast. We’re really excited to have it back on the BBC next year,” she added in a statement..

Phoebe Waller-Bridge’s drama, which sees Sandra Oh’s Eve Polastri become entangled in a game of cat-and-mouse with terrifying and alluring international assassin Villanelle (Jodie Comer), has been a massive hit in the UK since it was released online last month, with the BBC reporting that there have been over 26 million requests for the series on iPlayer.

Waller-Bridge, who served as head writer and showrunner during the first season, has departed the series, leaving it in the capable hands of Call The Midwife’s Emerald Fennell.

The second season is currently shooting across Amsterdam, Paris and London.

Advertisement

Killing Eve season 2 will be released on the BBC in the UK in 2019