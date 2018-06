The most underrated movies on Netflix

From hidden gems, cult indie favourite and the best foreign drama, we've dug deep into the Netflix back catalogue to find the movies that will never appear on your home page

Wade beyond the superheroes, Dwayne “The Rock” Johnsons and Adam Sandlers on Netflix and you’ll find a rich supply of fantastic, under-the-radar films that your Netflix algorithm – which thinks Twilight is a “dark” movie – may have pushed to the bottom of the deck.

We selected some of the most diverse, original and compelling films that are available to stream on Netflix UK. Check them out below.

The Meyerowitz Stories (New and Selected)

The best Adam Sandler film since Paul Thomas Anderson's Punch Drunk Love. No one does familial bickering quite like director Noah Baumbach, and Sandler and his co-star Ben Stiller are superb as a pair of petty siblings. Oh, and Emma Thompson stars as a hippie of a certain age. What more could you want?

Anthropoid

If you're willing to overlook Jamie Dornan and Cillian Murphy's slightly dodgy Czech accents, Anthropoid offers an entertaining retelling of one of the more remarkable, and often overlooked stories of individual heroism in WW2. The Irish superstars play a couple of Czech soldiers attempting to assassinate one of the highest ranking Nazi officials.

Hunt for the Wilderpeople

This Kiwi comedy helped to land director Taika Waititi a rather high-profile Hollywood debut in Thor: Ragnarok – which is due out later this year. Newly orphaned teen Ricky and his crotchety uncle Hec (Sam Neill) find themselves on the wrong side of the law during a trip through the wilderness in New Zealand.

Seeking a Friend for the End of the World

Say what you will about the pairing of Keira Knightley and Steve Carrell as the leads in a rom-com, but this film about two lonely individuals who meet each other just as the world is about to end has enough heart and a few belly laughs to keep even the most cynical viewer entertained.

Nightcrawler

Jake Gyllenhall is intensely creepy as a wannabe TV news journalist who begins to construct accidents in order to get a name for himself in the 24-hour news game.

A Most Violent Year

A smouldering thriller set in the 1981 – one of the most crime-ridden years in New York history. It revolves around Abel Morales' (Oscar Isaac) fight to protect his heating-oil company's interests from the increased threat of robbery.

The Great Beauty

Every shot of Italian director Paolo Sorrentino's love letter to Rome could be a painting. To nobody's surprise, it was awarded the best foreign language Oscar at the Academy Awards in 2014.

The Road

Viggo Mortensen leads this heartbreaking adaptation of Cormac McCarthy's novel of the same name. It follows a father (Mortensen) and his young son (Kodi Smit-McPhee) as they battle for survival in a post-apocalyptic world.

Prisoners

Denis Villeneuve's heartbreaking opus sees a distraught father (Hugh Jackman) go to desperate measures in his search for his missing daughter, despite the protests of a local police officer (Jake Gyllenhaal).

