When is The Muppet Christmas Carol on TV? Is it on Netflix?

Everything you need to know about the puppet version of Charles Dickens' classic Christmas story with Michael Caine.

Muppet Christmas Carol

Fancy watching a Charles Dickens tale of an embittered Victorian miser with a string of ghost hauntings? Of course, you do, it’s Christmas! Well, throw in a load of muppets too and you have a recipe for cinematic gold.

Last year, the movie was not available for us to stream anywhere which feels like a festive oversight but that has all changed this year as not only is it available to watch now, but it is on glorious 4K too!

Here’s all you need to know.

When is Muppet Christmas Carol on TV?

Disney+ is the home of The Muppet Christmas Carol this year and they have the movie looking better than ever by hosting it in 4K HDR! If you are a fan of The Muppets, there is plenty of felt goodness on the site with the first movie, The Great Muppet Caper, Muppet Treasure Island and the two more recent movies also on the service- although Christmas Carol is the only one to get the 4K treatment.

You can sign up to Disney Plus for £5.99 a month or £59.99 a year.

Can I watch Muppet Christmas Carol on Netflix or Amazon Prime Video?

Sadly, The Muppet Christmas Carol isn’t available on Netflix UK or free to watch for Amazon Prime Customers. However, you can buy and stream the film from Amazon for £9.99. It’s a little steep, but it does mean you can rewatch it every year without fail.

It is possible to watch the film on NOW TV with no cost when you sign up to a free 7-day trial. This means you can enjoy movies on Sky for two weeks with no cost (then £11.99pm, unless cancelled).

Who’s in the cast of Muppet Christmas Carol?

Within the swarm of muppets, you’ll probably recognise Michael Caine playing Ebenezer Scrooge. Other human characters you might find familiar is Robin Weaver (Simon’s mum from The Inbetweeners), who plays Scrooge’s niece-in-law Clara, and Luther’s Steven Mackintosh as Fred, Ebenezer Scrooge’s nephew.

Find something to watch tonight with our TV Guide.

