Best iTunes Movie deals you can buy this week
The weekly offers continue...
With the movie-watching world leaning more than ever towards streaming over physical Blu-rays and DVDs (although there are many that still love to see the collection proudly displayed on a shelf), there are now more streaming services than ever offering you great deals on owning movies.
iTunes is one of the biggest such platforms in the UK and each week, sometimes more than once, they give us some fantastic savings on many movies – quite a few in glorious 4K HDR. Considering new 4K releases normally cost around £19.99 to buy on disc, this is a great way to build that UHD collection without breaking the bank.
And the deals are quite something too. The Back to the Future trilogy is being upgraded to 4K an is on offer, while there are some terrifying horrors reduced just in time for Halloween.
And if you are yet to buy a 4K TV, keep an eye on all the upcoming deal events taking place such as Black Friday and Cyber Monday.
£3.99
American Gangster
Apollo 13
Atomic Blonde
Black Hawk Down
Blade Runner: Final Cut
Fifty Shades of Grey
First Man
Jaws
Mortal Engines
The Big Lebowski
The Bridge on the River Kwai
The Dam Busters
Oblivion
Mamma Mia
Pacific Rim Uprising
Pitch Perfect
Pitch Perfect 2
Pitch Perfect 3
Psycho
Robin Hood
Scarface
Skyscraper
Spartacus
Split
The Birds
The Scorpion King
Van Helsing
Why Him?
Yesterday
£4.99
2001: A Space Odyssey
Allied
Aquaman
Billy Lynn’s Long Halftime Walk
Breaking In
Clear and Present Danger
Crazy Rich Asians
Fences
Flashdance
Get Out
Gremlins
Hacksaw Ridge
Interstellar
IT
IT Chapter 2
Jack Ryan: Shadow Recruit
Kong Skull Island
Lawrence of Arabia
Mad Max Fury Road
Mamma Mia: Here We Go Again
Overlord
Ready Player One
Patriot Games
Schindler’s List
The Bourne Supremacy
The Bourne Ultimatum
The Bourne Legacy
Jason Bourne
The Darkest Hour
The Goonies
The Hangover
The Hangover Part 3
The Hunt for Red October
The Last Castle
The Matrix
The Matrix Reloaded
The Matrix Revolutions
The Mummy (2017)
The Shining
The Sum of All Fears
The Wizard of OZ
Thoroughbreds
Tropic Thunder
Us
XXX The Return of Xander Cage
£5.99
10 Cloverfield Lane
1917
Baywatch
Blockers
Downton Abbey
Dunkirk
Forrest Gump
Grease
Jack Reacher
Jack Reacher: Never Go Back
Midway
Mission Impossible
Mission Impossible Ghost Protocol
Monster Trucks
mother!
Now You See Me
Paddington
Paddington 2
Pet Semetary (1989)
Saving Private Ryan
Shutter Island
The Commuter
Top Gun
Transformers: The Last Night
Twilight
Eclipse
New Moon
Breaking Dawn Part One
Breaking Dawn Part Two
Wild
4K Bundles
Back to the Future Trilogy £14.99
How to Train Your Dragon Trilogy £14.99
Pitch Perfect Trilogy £9.99
The Matrix Trilogy £14.97
Fast & The Furious 8 Movie Collection £24.99
HD iTunes Movie deals
There are many movies you can buy just in HD too at some bargain prices. Highlights this week include:
E.T, The Bourne Identity, Gladiator, The Green Mile and many more for £3.99.
For £4.99, look for titles like The English Patient, The Hangover Part 2 and Three Kings.
