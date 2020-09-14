Ant-Man 3 adds Lovecraft County star Jonathan Majors to its core cast

Lovecraft County star Jonathan Majors has been added to the cast of Ant-Man 3, in a role that hasn’t been publicised but is thought to be the primary antagonist of the threequel.

Ant-Man 3 will reunite star Paul Rudd with Evangeline Lily, again under the direction of Peyton Reed, and Deadline reports that sources suggest Majors will play the arch-villain Kang the Conqueror.

It’s all currently conjecture, and Deadline admits that the Marvel Cinematic Universe was renowned for unexpected development for its characters, but it was a solid bet Kang would be the main villain for the next instalment.

Time-traveler Kang has done battle with numerous superheroes from the MCU, including Thor, Spider-Man and the entire Avengers team.

It’s another incredible development in Majors’ breakout year. Not only had he secured the leading role in Jordan Peele’s period horror series Lovecraft County (screening now on Sky Atlantic) and Ant-Man 3 roles, but he had a leading role in Spike Lee’s Vietnam War-shadowed Netflix movie, Da 5 Bloods.

“It’s been like a 1-2 punch,” Major recently told Variety. “As soon as I got off the roller-coaster that was Da 5 Bloods, Lovecraft started creeping up. Spike Lee and [Lovecraft creator] Misha Green share many things in common, but chiefly, they both have the audacity and the nerve to say ‘Here it is’ and, because of their pedigree, because of the work they’ve made before, they can be put into very large arenas [to tell that truth].”

The Ant-Man 3 movie is highly anticipated after the success of the 2015 original, which has earned more than $500 million (£390 million), and that was exceeded by the 2018 sequel, Ant-Man and the Wasp, accruing $622 million.

There is no detail on plot for the third movie in the franchise, but the script is being written by Jeff Loveness, who’s best known for writing satirical comedy for the likes of Jimmy Kimmel Live!

