Epic fan-made Avengers: Endgame trailer mirrors style of the Snyder Cut teaser

For some DC fans the upcoming Snyder Cut of Justice League is the most hotly anticipated cinematic event on the horizon – and the excitement went up another couple of notches when the first teaser for the new version was released at the weekend.

And now a Marvel fan has lovingly played homage to the teaser, releasing a fake trailer for Avengers: Endgame in the style of Zack Snyder.

Given the lack of Marvel films in 2020 – with the coronavirus pandemic having delayed many of the MCU’s upcoming movies – the fan-made trailer might just fill a gap of Marvel content for fans of the mega franchise.

The trailer was created by YouTuber Gugga Leunnam and uses the same track, Leonard Cohen’s Hallelujah, as that used in the first look at the Snyder Cut.

The clip uses footage from Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Age of Ultron in addition to Endgame, including some of the biggest moments from those films, such as the death of Tony Stark, mirroring the major events previewed in the Justice League trailer.

The Snyder Cut teaser used footage of some important moments from the film, like Silas Stone’s (Joe Morton) death alongside some previously unseen footage that was cut out of the cinematic release of Justice League in 2017.

It was unveiled at the DC FanDome virtual event, where Snyder used his panel to address how his cut would be different to Joss Whedon’s, which was criticised for being too comedic and had many parts missing.

Snyder had stepped down from production following the death of his daughter and he was replaced by Whedon, who implemented many reshoots and brought more lightness to the film.

But it didn’t perform well at the box office and after release, fans started campaigning for Snyder to release his own director’s cut, which would align more with his original vision for the film,

That wish was finally granted earlier this year when HBO Max revealed that it would be releasing a Snyder Cut of the project in 2021, which we now know will comprise of four hour-long episodes.

Zack Snyder's Justice League is expected to be released on HBO Max in 2021.