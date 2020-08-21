It’s probably fair to say that the upcoming live action Mulan remake has had a slightly more complicated release strategy than most films, with the movie set to be made available on streaming service Disney+ at an extra fee.

But the good news is that the offer might be better value for money than first thought because, once you pay the fee for the film you’ll be able to watch it as many times as you want.

According to the Disney+ help page, “Once you have Premier Access to Mulan, you can watch as many times as you want on any platform where Disney+ is available. Your access to Mulan will continue as long as you are an active Disney+ subscriber.”

Read on for how to watch the film in the UK.

How to watch Mulan on Disney+ in the UK

First things first, you’ll need a Disney+ subscription, which you can get for £5.99 a month or £59.99 for a full year.

Once you’ve done that – or if you’ve already signed up – you can pay a premium to get Mulan on your account, which will be available to watch on all Disney+ compatible devices.

A UK fee hasn’t been officially announced as yet, but a decent inidcator is that in but in the US it costs $30, which is roughly equivalent to £23.

Once you’ve purchased the film, so as long as you keep your subsrcitption going the film will be yours – which will undoubtedly be good news for Disney fans who love a good rewatch.

Of course, those who don’t currently have a Disney+ subscription will have to fork a little bit more by subscribing to the platform first – but with such a vast wealth of content on the service that isn’t such a bad deal!

Some viewers may wish to wait until the film is added to the platform for free – like all the rest of the movies on the streamer – but we don’t have an indication of when this will be, and it’s likely to be quite a while after the release date on 4th September.

It’s been a long journey to a release date for Mulan, which was originally slated for a November 2018 release, before being pushed back when it took longer than expected to find an actress to play Mulan.

The remake was then slated for a 27th March 2020 release, but the COVID pandemic saw that postponed, with the later date of 21st August 2020 then also cancelled.

In announcing the new strategy Disney CEO Bob Chapek acknowledged that the price was high, but justified it by saying, “it’s fairly expensive to produce for consumers the quality we’re known for”.

He added, “Rather than simply rolling (the movie) into a free offering, we thought we can test anything when you have your own platform” and that the release was a “one-off” strategy, not a permanent business “windowing” model.

Mulan is the story of a young Chinese woman who defies societal expectations and dresses as a boy to go to war so her father is spared, and the film will star Chinese actress Liu Yifei in the title role, with the supporting cast including Donnie Yen (Rogue One), Jet Li (Lethal Weapon 4) and Gong Li (Memoirs of a Geisha).