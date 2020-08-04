Sam Neill reunites with Jurassic World “friend” that’s close to his heart and head

Sam Neill has teased that Jurassic World: Dominion is the “best yet” as he builds excitement for his return to the dinosaur adventure franchise with a picture of one of his best mates – his classic, beaten-up fedora hat.

Advertisement

Neill is returning to Jurassic Park as paleontologist Dr Alan Grant nearly 20 years after his last outing in Jurassic Park III, when he was last seen escaping Isla Sorna and the rampaging Spinosaurus with the help of the Navy and Marine Corps. It feels like a lifetime ago, but in prehistoric terms it’s not even an eye blink.

Neill tweeted “Hello old friend” in reference to his hat, a sentiment that fans of the films very much echo about Dr Grant, the steady, father figure in the original Jurassic Park series.

Two days ago the New Zealand actor Neill also stirred up interest in the return to Jurassic World when he tweeted: “Hold onto your hats – getting my old one back on this week, and facing off dinosaurs once again. Best yet. Excited and terrified, these things will kill ya.”

Hold onto your hats- gettin' my old one back on this week , and facing off dinosaurs once again. Best yet .Excited and terrified- these things will kill ya. With @LauraDern @BryceDHoward @prattprattpratt #JeffGoldblum @colintrevorrow I'm obviously a little more …grizzled now.. pic.twitter.com/zYtG5uadB2 — Sam Neill (@TwoPaddocks) August 2, 2020

He copied in his co-stars Laura Dern, Bruce Howard, Chris Pratt and Jeff Goldblum to the tweet in very much a “getting the gang back together” rallying call.

Unfortunately, production on Jurassic World: Dominion has been waylaid by the COVID-19 pandemic. According to Screenrant, it originally halted in March, then resumed in July only to stop again. But Amblin Entertainment still has June 2021 scheduled for the premiere date.

Get movie updates direct to your inbox Thanks! Sign in Register Sign me up! Sign up to get alerts for movie news, reviews and recommendations plus receive television and entertainment email newsletters from our award-winning editorial team. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how we hold your personal data, please see our privacy policy.

Little is known about the actual plot of Dominion, but Neill has said that he, Dern and Goldblum are in the film throughout, rather than cameo appearances. The previous film in the Jurassic World franchise, Fallen Kingdom, featured Isla Sorna completely destroyed and the dinosaurs breaking out of their confinement and into the wider world.

How they’re contained is undoubtedly the key narrative in the finale in the Jurassic World trilogy.

Advertisement

If you’re looking for more to watch, check out our TV guide.