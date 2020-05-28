Cineworld plans to reopen cinemas in July for summer slate including Tenet and Mulan

Cineworld has revealed that it expects all of its branches to reopen in July, just in time to show some of the year’s biggest movies.

The chain is a major player in the film industry, with 99 cinemas in the UK and another 688 sites in other countries, all of which were shut down in March due to the escalating coronavirus pandemic.

Cineworld is prepping a big return led by an exciting summer slate which includes Christopher Nolan’s Tenet and Disney’s live-action Mulan.

The company told The Hollywood Reporter it “has put in place procedures to ensure a safe and enjoyable cinema experience for its employees and customers,” although specific details are not known at this time.

In March, a post to Cineworld’s UK website said they were educating staff on prevention, emphasising frequent and proper hand washing, cleaning high contact points more frequently and working with local health authorities, but more tactics may have been implemented since then.

Officially scheduled for release on 17th July, Tenet is hoped to be a saving grace for many cinemas which have been struggling since lockdowns came into effect across the globe.

However, the most recent Tenet trailer was noticeably missing any mention of the date, prompting some speculation that the film could be delayed if not enough cinemas are open to make it financially viable.

Cineworld has recently acquired $110 million of additional liquidity, to keep it stable in the “unlikely event” that cinemas remain closed for the rest of the year.

Tenet is planned to hit cinemas on 17th July.