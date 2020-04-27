How to watch all the X-Men movies in order

Fun fact: the modern superhero boom wasn’t sparked by Marvel’s Cinematic Universe. In fact, 12 years before The Avengers assembled into their first blockbuster in 2012, Fox’s debut X-Men film first proved the potential of a comic-book team-up, the movie not only finding critical acclaim, but also kick-starting a hit franchise.

Advertisement

Since then Professor Xavier’s band of super-powered mutants have starred in 11 further big-screen outings, often facing the forces of Magneto’s misguided Brotherhood of Mutants. And in the process, they’ve gifted us some of the most beloved characters in cinema, from Hugh Jackman’s adamantium-clawed Wolverine, to merc with a mouth Deadpool (ignoring the Origins: Wolverine one, obviously).

And now with the launch of Disney Plus in the UK, it’s the perfect time for an X-Men marathon, many of the titles available on the service. You can sign up with a seven-day trial or subscribe for £59.99 annually or £5.99 monthly.

However, these movies aren’t the most straightforward to binge. From prequels, soft-reboots, spin-offs and whatever on earth Days of Future Past counts as, the X-men chronology is by no means linear.

Considering all this, what order should you watch the series in? Well, you’ve got several options. Starting with…

How to watch the X-Men movies in order – release order

Here’s how to watch the X-men movies in chronological order, from the dates they were released in cinemas. Although the timeline will be somewhat jumbled, most viewers will be able to understand the overall plot arc. Studio Fox wouldn’t have released the movies in this order of they thought cinemagoers would be left completely miffed.

X-Men (2000) X2 (2003) X-Men: The Last Stand (2006) X-Men Origins: Wolverine (2009) X-Men: First Class (2011) The Wolverine (2013) X-Men: Days of Future Past (2014) Deadpool (2016) X-Men: Apocalypse (2016) Logan (2017) Deadpool 2 (2018) Dark Phoenix (2019) The New Mutants (released delayed to the coronavirus crisis)

How to watch the X-Men movies in order – chronological order

Although the first three X-Men movies followed a straight linear order, soon the franchise jumps back in time to explore the backstory of Wolverine, arguably the saga’s most successful character. From there the time-hopping is constant, with prequel movie First Class exploring the younger days of Professor X and Magneto, and Days of Future Past splitting the movies into two timelines (more on that below).

Sounds confusing? That’s because it is. However, there’s an easy way to simplify things: watch the films in chronological order.

And that order looks like…

X-Men: First Class (set in 1962, released in 2011) X-Men: Days of Future Past (primarily set in 1973, released in 2014) X-Men Origins: Wolverine (set in 1981, released in 2009) X-Men: Apocalypse (set in 1983, released in 2016) X-Men: Dark Phoenix (set in 1992, released in 2019) X-Men (set in 2000, released in 2000) X2: X-Men United (set in 2003, released in 2003) X-Men: The Last Stand (set in 2006, released in 2006) The Wolverine (set in 2013, released in 2013) Deadpool (set in 2016, released in 2016)​ Deadpool 2 (2018, released in 2018) Logan (2029, released in 2017)

How to watch the X-Men movies in order – dual timeline order

X-Men: Days of Future Past is, according to most of the franchise’s fanbase, the best film of the lot. However, it’s a movie that scrambles the timeline of the entire franchise. Why? Well, it’s complicated.

Days of Future Past kickstarts in a dystopian future of 2023, a time where all X-Men are hunted down by killer robots known as sentinels. In these scenes, the main mutants are played by their original actors – Ian McKellen is Magneto, while Patrick Stewart portrays Professor X.

To ensure their survival, the remaining mutants adopt a drastic plan: launch Wolverine (Hugh Jackman) back in time to prevent the genocidal bots from ever existing. How? Young Logan has to stop the capture of a young shape-shifting Mystique (Jennifer Lawrence) by scientists who go on to use her DNA to develop the sentinels.

As you’ve probably guessed by now (SPOILER INCOMING) Wolverine succeeds, with the help of younger versions of Professor X (played by James McAvoy) and Magneto (Michael Fassbender).

However, by altering the past, Wolverine created two contradicting timelines, which split at 1973. There are now two versions of history: one depicted by the original three X-Men movies, and one by the more recent movies set in the 1980s and early 1990s. Although they contain the same characters, different events occur in each timeline.

Sure, it’s a little perplexing, but these parallel timelines offer viewers two possible binges…

Timeline A

X-Men: First Class (set in 1962, released in 2011) X-Men: Days of Future Past (primarily set in 1973, released in 2014) X-Men Origins: Wolverine (set in 1981, released in 2009) X-Men (set in 2000, released in 2000) X2: X-Men United (set in 2003, released in 2003) X-Men: The Last Stand (set in 2006, released in 2006) The Wolverine (set in 2013, released in 2013)

Timeline B

X-Men: First Class (set in 1962, released in 2011) X-Men: Days of Future Past (primarily set in 1973, released in 2014) X-Men: Apocalypse (set in 1983, released in 2016) X-Men: Dark Phoenix (set in 1992, released in 2019) Deadpool (set in 2016, released in 2016)​ Deadpool 2 (2018, released in 2018) Logan (2029, released in 2017)

Which X-Men movies are on Disney Plus?

As studio Fox is now owned by Disney, you can watch some X-Men movies by subscribing to streaming service Disney Plus. You can see which movies are available to watch on the platform below.

X-Men

X2: X-Men United

X-Men: The Last Stand

X-Men Origins: Wolverine

The Wolverine

Wondering what to watch on Disney Plus? Take a look at our best Disney Plus series guide or the best movies on Disney Plus.

Where can I watch the other X-Men movies?

Unfortunately, thanks to previous licence deals, not all X-Men titles are available in one place.

Advertisement

X-Men: First Class – available to watch on NOW TV

– available to watch on NOW TV Deadpool – not currently available on a subscriptions service. But available to rent on Amazon.

– not currently available on a subscriptions service. But available to rent on Amazon. X-Men: Apocalypse – not currently available on a subscriptions service. But available to rent on Amazon.

– not currently available on a subscriptions service. But available to rent on Amazon. Logan – not currently available on a subscriptions service. But available to rent on Amazon.

– not currently available on a subscriptions service. But available to rent on Amazon. Deadpool 2 – not currently available on a subscriptions service. But available to buy on Amazon

– not currently available on a subscriptions service. But available to buy on Amazon Dark Phoenix – not currently available on a subscriptions service. But available to buy on Amazon.

If you’re looking for something to watch on TV tonight or what to watch now then check out our TV guide.