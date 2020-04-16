Accessibility Links

Tom Hardy gangster film Capone drops first trailer

The Peaky Blinders star plays the ruthless American crime boss of the Prohibition era

Capone

Tom Hardy takes on the role of an ageing gangster in the upcoming biopic Capone, about the final years of the infamous Chicago bootlegger Al Capone.

The brand new trailer released on Wednesday shows Hardy (Dunkirk, Mad Max: Fury Road) transform into the American crime boss in his later years, when “dementia rots [his] mind” and his bloody past catches up with him.

The film’s synopsis reads, “A ruthless businessman and bootlegger who ruled Chicago with an iron fist, Al “Fonzo” Capone (Tom Hardy) was the most infamous and feared gangster of American lore.

“At the age of 47, following nearly a decade of imprisonment, dementia rots Capone’s mind and his past becomes present as harrowing memories of his violent and brutal origins melt into his waking life.”

The real-life Capone showed signs of neurosyphilis in his later years, which caused irreversible damage to his brain. He died in 1947, at the age of 48.

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, Capone will be available to rent via VOD from 12th May, but a theatrical release is reportedly still on the cards later in the year.

You can watch the trailer here. 

Looking for the perfect crime drama to keep you enthralled? Check out what else is on with our TV Guide.

