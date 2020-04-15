Tom Hardy has been recording more CBeebies Bedtime Stories

Acclaimed actor Tom Hardy is returning to CBeebies to read a whole week’s worth of bedtime stories from his back garden as the nationwide lockdown continues.

Advertisement

The Peaky Blinders star has appeared regularly on the bedtime stories segment since making his debut on the beloved children’s channel in 2016, and has proven a popular guest.

Now he’s recorded six new stories, which will be released during the week starting Monday 27th April and will see him read alongside Blue – his pet French bulldog.

Get the latest TV and entertainment news direct to your inbox Thanks! Sign in Register Sign me up! Sign up to receive television and entertainment email newsletters from our award-winning editorial team. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how we hold your personal data, please see our privacy policy.

The first new story is called Hug Me, by Simona Ciraolo, while others include Under the Same Sky by Robert Vescio and Nicky Johnston, There’s a Tiger in the Garden by Lizzy Stewart, Don’t Worry, Little Crab by Chris Haughton, and The Problem with Problems by Rachel Rooney and Zehra Hicks.

Cheryl Taylor, head of content for BBC Children’s, said of Hardy’s return to the channel, “It goes without saying how thrilled we are to have Tom reading more stories for us.

“It’s during challenging times like this that the BBC serves its purpose to entertain the whole of the UK and these new stories are guaranteed to do just that with their themes of long distance friendship, sharing problems and true courage in overcoming seemingly impossible challenges.”

The first story will air at 6:50pm on Monday 27th April, with the remaining episodes broadcast at the same time on subsequent days.

Advertisement

If you’re looking for more to watch check out our TV guide.