When is Scoob released in cinemas? What’s the plot and who’s in the cast?

Zoinks! Could it really be fifty years since the first Scooby-Doo episode? In 2020, the franchise is back with a brand new animated movie…

Advertisement

Here’s everything you need to know about the film’s release date, what changes will be made to the Mystery Incorporated team, and when the trailer will come out.

When will Scoob be released in cinemas?

The film is scheduled for release in UK and US cinemas on 15th May 2020.

Is there a trailer for Scoob?

A trailer has landed, showing off a young Scooby and Shaggy.

Who is in the cast of Scoob?

Scooby-Doo will be voiced by Frank Welker, who originally voiced both Scooby-Doo and Fred Jones in the original animation. He won an Emmy Award for lifetime achievement in 2016.

Shaggy Rogers will be voiced by Will Forte of The Last Man on Earth and Saturday Night Live, whilst young Shaggy will be played by Big Little Lies’ Iain Armitage.

Amanda Seyfried (Mamma! Mia, Mean Girls) has bagged the role of Daphne Blake, with McKenna Grace portraying a young Daphne.

Fred Jones will be voiced by Zac Efron (High School Musical, The Greatest Showman) whilst a young Fred will be voiced by Pierce Gagnon of Boss Baby: Back in Business.

Gina Rodriguez (Someone Great, Jane the Virgin) will voice Velma Dinkley, with Avengers‘ Ariana Greenblatt playing a young Velma.

The minor characters that have already been cast are Captain Caveman (Tracy Morgan), Dynomutt (Ken Jeong), Dee Dee Sykes (Kersey Clemons), Blue Falcon (Mark Wahlberg) and Dick Dastardly (Jason Isaacs).

What’s the plot of Scoob?

Scoob will be an origin story, revealing how Scooby, Shaggy, Velma, Fred and Daphne became the gang of meddling kids that we all know and love. As part of a connected Hanna-Barbera universe, the team will be joined by characters from The Yogi Bear Show and The Jetsons to take down the Wacky Races villain, Dick Dastardly.

How will Scoob differ from the Scooby-Doo series?

Fans might expect some updates on the classic team in line with Warner Bros’ diversity initiative that was announced in 2018, when they became the first major Hollywood studio to adopt a company-wide diversity policy both on and off-screen.

An obvious change to make would be ending the dichotomy between the plain but clever Velma versus the gorgeous (but not too bright) Daphne, bringing more dimensions to these stereotypical female characters. Maybe Daphne now codes with Karlie Kloss in her spare time, or perhaps Velma can’t stop watching Love Island?

Disney’s casting of Halle Bailey to play the formerly pale-skinned and red-haired heroine, Ariel, in The Little Mermaid might spur on Warner to animate at least one of the Mystery Incorporated team as a person of colour.

Warner’s diversity initiative also includes a promise to feature more members of the LGBTQ+ community. Daphne and Fred’s romantic tension is a key aspect of the story, but it’s possible that Shaggy, Velma, or a minor character will come out in the new film.

Who is directing Scoob?

Tony Corvine, who has already directed for the Scooby-Doo franchise, will direct the new film. Chris Colombus, Richard Suckle, Allison Abbate, Charles Roven, and Pam Coats will produce.

Who wrote the script for Scoob?

Kelly Fremon Craig, known for writing The Edge of Seventeen, has penned the script, whilst Matt Lieberman came up with the plot.

Will Scoob be live-action or animated?

Warner Bros. will be reviving the mystery machine in animation this time. This stands in contrast to Disney, which has moved towards live-action for its revivals of Beauty and the Beast, The Little Mermaid and Cruella,

What breed of dog is Scooby-Doo?

Scooby-Doo has been historically drawn as a Great Dane, but without any of the attributes that make the dogs prize-winning. This explains Scooby’s sloped back, soft jaw, and bowed legs. Expect his humanoid opposable thumbs and ability to speak to feature in the new film too, though.

Youtube

How many Scooby-Doo movies and TV series are there?

YouTube

This is the first full-length animated Scooby-Doo adventure, which follows box-office flop Scooby-Doo! Curse of the Lake Monster, the fourth instalment in a series of live-animated films by Warner Bros. Prior to that we’ve seen Scooby-Doo (2002), Scooby-Doo 2: Monsters Unleashed (2004) and Scooby-Doo! The Mystery Begins (2010).

Advertisement

Scooby-Doo has also existed as a TV series, first on CBS (from 1969-1976) and then on ABC (1976-1991), plus a number of TV movies prior to the theatrical releases.