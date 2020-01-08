When is The New Mutants movie coming out? Who stars in it and why was it delayed?

Director Josh Boone’s horror-themed X-Men spin-off has been delayed by two years – but will The New Mutants movie EVER come out?

Well, at the moment it seems like it will – and there’s plenty more to learn about the film below.

When is The New Mutants released in the UK?

The New Mutants is currently set to be released in UK cinemas on the 8th April 2020, less than a week after it comes out in the US.

However, it seems possible this release date will change as the film has been continually delayed. Originally set to be released in April 2018, the film was bumped to August 2019, and has now been pushed again. Now, the film will be released two years after it was intended to be.

Why has it been so delayed?

Accounts vary, though some of the earlier delays were apparently part of an attempt to add reshoots to the movie to make it scarier, as well as finding a good spot for fellow 20th Century Fox movie Dark Phoenix (in other words, shifting around various movies on the slate).

After Fox was bought by fellow studio Disney, new considerations (including the film not competing with Disney’s own) came into play, leading some to wondering if the film would ever see the light of day.

The latest rumblings (via Variety) is that the studio is “unimpressed with New Mutants… and believes it has limited box office potential”.

Still, at time of writing, the film remains on course for cinema release in spring 2020.

What’s the story?

A creepy twist on the original comics, The New Mutants follows a group of five young mutants just discovering their powers who are being kept in a strange facility, where their own abilities create terrifying challenges they have to escape.

Is there a trailer?

There are two! One is from back when the film was supposed to come out in April 2018, and it shows off all sorts of creepy goings-on as the New Mutants come into their abilities.

A second trailer referring to the new 2020 airdate has now been released as well, and gives a hint at more of the plot as Dani Moonstar (Blu Hunt) arrives at the hospital and discovers that the staff there may not have the young heroes’ best interests at heart…

Who stars in The New Mutants?

Game of Thrones star Maisie Williams plays wolf-like mutant Rahne Sinclair/Wolfsbane, while Anya Taylor-Joy plays Illyana Rasputin/Magik, who has the ability to teleport via portals.

Joining them are flying, invulnerable mutant Sam Guthrie, aka Cannonball (Stranger Things star Charlie Heaton); fear-based illusionist Danielle Moonstar/Mirage (Blu Hunt); and solar-powered strongman Roberto da Costa/Sunspot (Henry Zaga), a character who previously appeared (played by a different actor) in 2014’s X-Men: Apocalypse.

Antonio Banderas is also set to appear in the film as a mysterious villain, with Alice Braga portraying the group’s mentor Dr Cecilia Reyes.

How does it tie in with the other X-Men movies?

Initially the film was supposed to be set in the same universe as the X-Men and Deadpool movies with possible crossovers, but whether that’s still the case is unclear, especially now.

Originally the film was set to feature a post-credits scene of Jon Hamm playing classic X-Men villain Mister Sinister, but that plan has apparently been scrapped following the wind-up of the X-Men movies with Dark Phoenix, and it’s unknown whether other crossover details have been similarly excised.

One connection will probably remain, however, as Taylor-Joy’s character is canonically the sister of metallic X-Man Colossus/ Peter Rasputin, played by Daniel Cudmore and Stefan Kapičić in various X-Men and Deadpool movies.

Who were the New Mutants in the comics?

In the original comics the New Mutants were introduced as the new “class” of underage mutants when the original X-Men had completed their training, who studied at Xavier’s School while the more familiar characters dealt with bigger concerns.

Of course, in the end the New Mutants got into all sorts of dangerous (and often fatal) clashes with super-villains and the like anyway, but the story of them being held in a special facility appears to have been invented for the film.

All the characters in the film were core members of the team, though some characters (including the lava-controlling Magma and the, er, super-linguist Doug Ramsay/Cypher) appear to have been left out.