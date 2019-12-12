Accessibility Links

The Matrix 4 and John Wick 4 both set for release on the same day in 2021

Get ready for National Keanu Reeves Day

Keanu Reeves, John Wick 3 (Getty)

Keanu Reeves will be going up against… Keanu Reeves. The Matrix 4 and John Wick: Chapter 4 are both scheduled for release on the same day – 21st May 2021.

The two flicks will battle it out against one another in the box office, as Reeves is reportedly set to reprise his iconic roles as Neo (The Matrix) and the vengeful assassin John Wick.

The Matrix 4 already boasts a star-studded lineup, including Reeves, Jada Pinkett Smith, Jonathan Groff and Neil Patrick Harris, with reports that Harris will be playing a villain in the untitled sequel.

The original 1999 film, directed by Lana and Lilly Wachowski, follows hacker Neo whose world is turned upside down when he discovers he’s been living a lie inside a computer simulation.

Although Reeves has yet to comment on the scheduling clash, fans say cinema goers should “embrace the double feature” and are calling for a “National Keanu Reeves Day”.

The Matrix 4 and John Wick: Chapter 4 are both scheduled for release on 21st May 2021.

