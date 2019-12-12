The Matrix 4 and John Wick 4 both set for release on the same day in 2021

Keanu Reeves will be going up against… Keanu Reeves. The Matrix 4 and John Wick: Chapter 4 are both scheduled for release on the same day – 21st May 2021.

The two flicks will battle it out against one another in the box office, as Reeves is reportedly set to reprise his iconic roles as Neo (The Matrix) and the vengeful assassin John Wick.

The Matrix 4 already boasts a star-studded lineup, including Reeves, Jada Pinkett Smith, Jonathan Groff and Neil Patrick Harris, with reports that Harris will be playing a villain in the untitled sequel.

The original 1999 film, directed by Lana and Lilly Wachowski, follows hacker Neo whose world is turned upside down when he discovers he’s been living a lie inside a computer simulation.

Although Reeves has yet to comment on the scheduling clash, fans say cinema goers should “embrace the double feature” and are calling for a “National Keanu Reeves Day”.

I'm serious. Dont move Matrix 4 or John Wick 4. Embrace the double feature. pic.twitter.com/IUcbT9YhdC — a bit of Cody (@CodyfromOhio) December 11, 2019

matrix 4 and john wick 4 released on the same day sounds like fun — zahi❄️ (@scottyfavor) December 11, 2019

So! There will be two Keanu Reeves films coming out on May 21, 2021! There is John Wick 4 and Matrix 4. I'm actually super excited and who says you have to choose between the two of the films? Go see both when time comes! pic.twitter.com/gOqCiF4DKK — Phalon Reacts (@PhalonReacts) December 11, 2019

