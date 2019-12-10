Mindhunter’s Jonathan Groff joins cast of the The Matrix 4

Jonathan Groff, the star of Netflix serial killer drama Mindhunter and the voice behind Kristoff in the hit Disney kids’ animation Frozen, has joined the cast of the upcoming Matrix sequel.

Groff is the latest cast member to be announced, after the production had already confirmed the additions of Neil Patrick Harris (How I Met Your Mother), Yahya Abdul-Mateen II (Aquaman), and Jessica Henwick (Game of Thrones).

Several reports have suggested that Harris will be playing a villain in the untitled ‘Matrix 4’, and that Abdul-Mateen II might be portraying a younger version of Morpheus, the popular character originated by Laurence Fishburne.

Some of the leads from the original Matrix trilogy will be returning – most notably Keanu Reeves, whose career has undergone a spectacular revival following the success of the John Wick action franchise. Jada Pinkett Smith and Carrie-Anne Moss are also set to reprise their roles.

As well as his roles in Frozen and Mindhunter, Groff is recognisable to many Americans for his work in musical theatre, and had a key part in the original Broadway run of the theatrical mega-hit Hamilton.

The original Matrix film was released in 1999. Directed by Lana and Lilly Wachowski, The Matrix told the story of Neo (Reeves), a hacker who comes to realise his life is part of a computer simulation.

Revolutionary special effects and gripping sci-fi storyline made The Matrix a massive commercial success, and it spawned two sequels – The Matrix Reloaded and The Matrix Revolutions – which were less well-received.

This fourth entry is the first Matrix film since 2003, and expectations are already running high. Lana Wachowski is the sole director, and the script has been penned by the writer Aleksander Hemon (Nowhere Man) and David Mitchell, the author behind the best-selling novel Cloud Atlas. Production is expected to start early in 2020.