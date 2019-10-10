Brie Larson reveals Marvel women have ‘passionately’ called for an all-female film

After that epic scene in Avengers: Endgame, which saw the women of the Marvel universe band together to take on Thanos, fans have been wondering whether an all-female Marvel movie will ever see the light of day.

As it goes, Brie Larson is just as eager to see the women of the MCU reunite on screen as the fans are, revealing she has discussed the idea with Marvel’s head honcho Kevin Feige.

“A lot of the female cast members from Marvel walked up to Kevin and we were like, ‘We are in this together, we want to do this,’” Larson told Variety.

“What that means, I have no idea. You know, I’m not in charge of the future of Marvel, but it is something that we’re really passionate about and we love and I feel like if enough people out in the world talk about how much they want it, maybe it’ll happen.”

Feige previously expressed his own desire to launch an all-women Marvel movie, and it’s something former Doctor Who companion and Guardians of the Galaxy star Karen Gillan has hinted at.

“I think that was something that we were just talking about casually,” said Gillan in 2018. “We’d all taken this big photo, like a Marvel class photo and all of the women got together afterward and we were talking and we were like ‘Wouldn’t it be so nice if every day was like this and we were just all around each other,’ and we were like ‘Let’s make it happen!’”

However, if an all-female Marvel movie really is in the works, it’ll take quite some time to see the light of day.

Marvel has recently revealed ‘Phase 4’ of the MCU, kicking into gear next year with the release of the Black Widow movie in 2020. Wandavision, the Disney + series focusing on Scarlet Witch, will be released in Spring 2021. Feige is also now working on a new Star Wars project.

Elsewhere, in the DC Universe, the studios are trying their hand at an all-girl supervillain group in Birds of Prey and the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn – focusing on Margot Robbie’s portrayal of Quinn.