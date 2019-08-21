DCEU dominates Official Film Chart this week as Shazam takes the top spot

The DC Extended Universe takes over the Official Film Chart this week with Shazam! taking the top spot following its release on DVD.

The light-hearted adaptation of the DC comics classic, starring Zachary Levi, leaps two places to claim the top spot from Tim Burton’s Dumbo, which spent two weeks at number one.

Shazam! is also joined by two other DC titles in the top 10 this week, with animated adventure Batman: Hush debuting at number six, while Jason Momoa’s Aquaman holds on at seven.

Making its terrifying entrance into the top 10 is Pet Sematary, rising a huge 35 places to number three thanks to its release on DVD and Blu-Ray. The adaptation of Stephen King’s haunting novel tells the story of a young family, who upon relocating from Boston USA to rural Maine discover a mysterious pet burial ground in the woods near their new home. When their cat is killed by a truck, the father buries it in the cemetery, and quickly finds that all is not as it seems.

Hellboy hangs onto its place at Number 4 on digital downloads only, ahead of previous number one Captain Marvel at five. Alita: Battle Angel drops three places to number eight, Mary Poppins Returns is down one at number nine, and Bohemian Rhapsody makes a triumphant return to the top 10 at number 10 – again.

This week The Official Chart video roundup includes a look at The Curse Of La Llorona, the sixth film in The Conjuring Universe, available to download and keep from 26th August.

Top 10 Official Film Chart