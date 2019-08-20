Avengers: Endgame directors deny that Marvel hero Nova had a secret cameo in the movie

As Avengers: Endgame is released on digital download (though not yet DVD in the UK), more and more behind-the-scenes details about the smash-hit superhero movie are being revealed – but some false information is also creeping out.

You see, in a recently-released Wired video, Endgame directors Joe and Anthony Russo appeared to reveal that one more Easter Egg was hidden in the film – the appearance of popular outer-space hero Nova, aka Richard Rider – only to later walk back their comments and explain that it was just a joke.

Confused? Well, in the video the Russos had to answer a series of Twitter questions (many of which were months old) about various topics and mysteries relating to Endgame, and throughout the footage the pair tended to give slightly sarcastic or humorous responses to the most clichéd queries. After all, by this stage they must have heard these questions, oooh, around 3000 times?

So when a fan asked why Nova hadn’t appeared (following rumours that a cameo was planned), Joe Russo immediately quipped that he was actually hidden in the background of the final clash against Josh Brolin’s Thanos.

“Look closely at that scene again and you will see. You will see Richard Rider in the background of the shot. Easter egg,” Russo said.

However, Russo wasn’t being serious – as he later made clear in an email to comicbook.com.

“That was actually a joke on our part,” he explained.

So alas, Nova – an intergalactic policeman and member of the Nova Corps introduced in the first Guardians of the Galaxy film – still remains absent from the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Still, not to worry – by the rate Marvel’s going, he’ll have his own Disney+ series by 2023.

Avengers: Endgame is available on digital download now and on DVD on the 2nd September