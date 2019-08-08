Avengers directors reveal they’re taking on a mysterious new franchise

Anthony and Joe Russo – the two brothers who directed four of the biggest films in the MCU, including the highest-grossing movie of all time, Avengers: Endgame – are working on another franchise.

However, the pair won’t say exactly what this new series invovles. When asked by a fan during a Reddit Ask Me Anything what project they have on the horizon, the brothers only gave the mysterious answer: “Interesting question. We are quietly, and secretly working on one right now…”

Now, we already know the brothers are developing a Poltergeist remake, alongside TV series Deadly Class and a Magic: The Gathering show – so the comment above might only be a tongue-in-cheek nod to one of these projects. But could the pair still be working on something within the Marvel Cinematic Universe? It’s certainly possible.

Although the brothers previously explained in April 2019 they have no further plans to helm another superhero movie (“It’s our Endgame, at least for now,” they told GamesRadar), the pair did reveal in the AMA they’d love to direct a Wolverine movie.

Such a film could definitely be plausible after Disney’s merger with Fox, a deal that would allow the MCU to incorporate characters from The X-Men universe.

But there’s also another project the pair could be working on: a Community movie. Although the cult TV comedy that Anthony and Joe cut their teeth on was cancelled after six seasons, the brothers have shown enthusiasm for a big screen outing – if only as a nod to “six seasons and a movie”, one of the show’s most quoted lines and a rallying call for fans.

“It would be really tragic if we couldn’t complete the ‘…and a movie’ part of that hashtag,” they responded on Reddit when asked if a Community movie was in the work, adding: “So one would hope…”

But who knows, perhaps the brothers are working on another familiar franchise. Star Wars? Game of Thrones? Love Island? Fan theorists, assemble!