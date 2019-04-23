Meet the cast of Avengers: Endgame

You’d think that after Thanos obliterated half of all living beings in Avengers: Infinity War, a cast list for the follow-up would be an easy proposition.

But despite the first film’s high casualty rate, sequel Avengers: Endgame still has a huge cast to get your head around.

Luckily for you, we’re here to help, so check below to see which heroes are still alive, who plays them and where we left them at the end of the previous movie – as well as a reminder of the friends we lost along the way.

Tony Stark/Iron Man – Robert Downey Jr

Who is Tony Stark/Iron Man? Tony Stark began life as an arrogant playboy arms dealer but soon learned the error of his ways and donned the metallic suit of Iron Man. His suit allows him to fly, shoot pulses of energy and perform feats of great strength, making him a formidable superhero. He was the launchpad for the whole MCU – but after a heavy defeat from Thanos, could an attempt at vengeance be the end of his journey?

What else has Robert Downey Jr been in? Outside of the Marvel movies, Downey Jr. has starred as Sherlock Holmes in Guy Ritchie’s film of the same name and its sequel. Among his many other roles Downey also appeared in Chaplin, Ally McBeal, Tropic Thunder and the film Kiss, Kiss, Bang, Bang directed by Shane Black, with whom he would reunite for Iron Man 3.

Steve Rogers/Captain America – Chris Evans

Who is Steve Rogers/Captain America? Second World War super-soldier Cap has been through the wringer in recent movies, falling out with Iron Man and now losing best pal Bucky after Thanos’ snap – but will he pull the team together for their greatest challenge yet?

What else has Chris Evans been in? Chris Evans is no stranger to superhero films, having played The Human Torch in the much maligned Fantastic 4 and its sequel. He also worked alongside Danny Boyle in the space-set science fiction film Sunshine and films like Gifted, Snowpiercer and Push. He is soon to appear in Star Wars director Rian Johnson’s movie Knives Out.

Thor – Chris Hemsworth

Who is Thor? Thor is the Norse God of Thunder, has control over lightning among his abilities and was a founding member of the Avengers. In his most recent solo film, his trademark hammer Mjolnir was destroyed, but he got a new weapon in Avengers: Infinity War.

What else has Chris Hemsworth been in? Outside of Marvel, Hemsworth has had leading roles in projects including Star Trek, Snow White & the Huntsman and its sequel Winter’s War, as well as proving his comedic talents in the Ghostbusters reboot from 2016 and the upcoming Men in Black reboot (alongside Thor: Ragnarok co-star Tessa Thompson).

His brothers, Liam and Luke, are also actors.

Natasha Romanoff/Black Widow – Scarlett Johansson

Who is Natasha Romanoff/Black Widow? Black Widow began life as a Russian spy before defecting to join SHIELD, a secretive government force designated with the task of protecting the earth from otherworldly threats. Black Widow is a highly trained martial artist, an expert assassin, and has been a member of the Avengers from their inception.

What else has Scarlet Johansson been in? Johansson is one of the biggest movie stars on the planet and has starred in indie dramas Her and Under the Skin as well as blockbusters Ghost in the Shell and The Jungle Book, and awards darlings Girl with the Pearl Earring and Lost in Translation. More recently, Johansson has played the lead in the Luc Besson thriller Lucy and voiced characters in the animated films Sing and Isle of Dogs.

Bruce Banner/Hulk – Mark Ruffalo

Who is Bruce Banner/Hulk? Ruffalo stars as the scientist with some serious anger problems, Bruce Banner. After an incident in his lab, Banner found himself transforming into the green monster known as the Hulk whenever he lost his temper. One of the MCU’s most powerful beings, in Infinity War Banner struggled to transform into Hulk and instead took to using a large suit of Iron Man armour.

What else has Mark Ruffalo been in? Ruffalo made a name for himself as a dramatic actor in films like Foxcatcher and The Kids Are All Right as well as the Best Picture winner Spotlight. He previously worked alongside Robert Downey Jr in the David Fincher film Zodiac where he played the detective hunting down the Zodiac killer.

Clint Barton/Hawkeye – Jeremy Renner

Who is Hawkeye? Famed bowman and original Avengers member Clint Barton is a former SHIELD agent who helped fight off alien invasion and Ultron’s rise to power. Hawkeye, a founding Avenger, was noticeably absent from Infinity War, but he returns in Endgame with a new look based on Barton’s alter-ego Ronin in the comics.

What else has Jeremy Renner been in? Renner was nominated for an Oscar for his role in the 2008 Iraq war drama film The Hurt Locker. He went on to star in the films Mission Impossible: Ghost Protocol and Mission Impossible: Rogue Nation as well as the thriller Wind River alongside Avengers co-star Elizabeth Olsen.