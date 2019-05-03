Olivia Colman to star with Anthony Hopkins in The Father

Oscar winners Olivia Colman and Anthony Hopkins are set to star in Florian Zeller’s film adaptation of his own play The Father.

The Father, or Le Père, was originally translated into English by Oscar-winning screenwriter Christopher Hampton (Atonement) and won both Olivier and Tony Awards.

The film, directed by Zeller and based on a screenplay co-written by him and Hampton, will see Hopkins (Westworld, Silence of the Lambs) in the eponymous role, while Colman (The Favourite, The Night Manager) will play the daughter of Hopkins’ character.

The story follows a man of advancing years who rejects all offers of assistance from his adult daughter. However, when the daughter leaves for a new life in Paris with her partner, the man must reckon with his old age and its effects on his mind and relationships.

Colman joins the cast fresh from her recent success at this year’s Academy Awards, during which she won a Best Actress Oscar for her performance as Queen Anne in The Favourite.

The Broadchurch actress is currently filming the third and fourth series of The Crown, in which she succeeds Claire Foy in the role of Queen Elizabeth II.