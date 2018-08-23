Accessibility Links

Ed Harris and Jon Hamm join the cast of Top Gun sequel

The two actors will star alongside Tom Cruise in the sequel to the 1980s classic

Ed Harris and Jon Hamm, Getty

Westworld’s Ed Harris and Mad Men star Jon Hamm have been cast in Top Gun: Maverick, the sequel to the 1986 action film with Tom Cruise.

The actors were announced for the project alongside actor Lewis Pullman, who played Larry Riggs in 2017’s Battle of the Sexes.

We don’t yet know who the three will be playing, but we do know they join a cast including Val Kilmer, Glen Powell, Jennifer Connelly, Miles Teller and Tom Cruise, who played US Naval Aviator Captain Pete “Maverick” Mitchell in the original movie.

Teller, who starred as aspiring drummer Andrew in Whiplash, plays the son of Maverick’s former partner Goose (played by Anthony Edwards). The film’s plot is mostly under wraps, but we know Cruise will reprise his role as Maverick, who, in his new position as an instructor at the Top Gun school, takes Teller’s character under his wing.

The original 80s classic follows Maverick as he’s recruited to an elite fighter school, where he clashes with fellow student Iceman in the race to win the coveted Top Gun trophy.

Top Gun: Maverick will be released on 12th July 2019

All about Top Gun

