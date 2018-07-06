When is Top Gun: Maverick released in the UK?

Back in the pilot seat for a second time, here’s what we know so far about Maverick’s next flight...

Do you feel the need? The need for speed? What about the need for a Top Gun sequel?

Advertisement

Well, good news if you answered yes to the above – Top Gun: Maverick will be landing in cinemas next year. This sequel to the 1986 US military drama which shot Tom Cruise to fame sees rivals Maverick and Iceman don their aviator glasses once more.

Here’s everything you need to know about next year’s journey into the “danger zone.”

When is Top Gun: Maverick released in UK cinemas?

The film will be released on 12th July, 2019. This means that this sequel will come out more than 33 years after its predecessor.

Is there a trailer?

Not yet, as production only began on the 31st of May. We will update this as soon as one is released.

What happened in Top Gun?

The 80s classic follows US Naval Aviator Pete “Maverick” Mitchell, a talented pilot with little regard for the rules. He is recruited to an elite fighter school, where he clashes with fellow student Iceman in the race to win the coveted Top Gun trophy. Oh, and he starts to fall for the beautiful instructor, Charlie, as well.

What will happen in Top Gun: Maverick?

Rivals Maverick and Iceman return to the sky with the US Navy.

To adapt with the times, the film will focus on the waning days of dogfighting and the new era of drone warfare. It is being speculated that, just like in the original, our pilots will be facing off against the Russians.

Top Gun: Maverick may also see Tom Cruise truly in the pilot seat. He has expressed his desire to fly the fighter jets for real and demanded the stunts be “practical, no CGI.” As he learned to fly a helicopter for Mission Impossible: Fallout, this isn’t totally out of the realm of possibility.

Who is in the cast?

Only a handful of cast members have been confirmed so far. Tom Cruise will reprise his role as Pete “Maverick” Mitchell, accompanied by Val Kilmer’s Tom “Iceman” Kazansky.

Advertisement

Miles Teller (Whiplash, Fantastic Four) will also take on the role of Goose’s son and Maverick’s new protégé. His character’s name has not yet been revealed.