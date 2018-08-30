Top Gun: Maverick was meant to be released on 12th July 2019, but its new date has been set as 26th June 2020.

Paramount Pictures want the extra time to present flight sequences with new planes and technology, according to Variety.

Cruise, who learned to fly a helicopter for Mission Impossible: Fallout, has also expressed his desire to fly fighter jets for real in the film and has demanded the stunts be “practical, no CGI.”

The cast for the movie so far have been confirmed as Cruise, who will reprise his role as Pete “Maverick” Mitchell, alongside Val Kilmer, who will also again be starring as Tom “Iceman” Kazansky.

Glen Powell, Jennifer Connelly, Miles Teller have also been cast, as well as Ed Harris, Jon Hamm and Lewis Pullman.

Top Gun: Maverick will be released in 2020