In the first film, they had a frosty relationship which developed into a mutual respect for one another in the final act.

Director Joseph Kosinski has expressed a desire to build on this further when the characters reunite, offering a hint at Iceman's role in the film, which has been entirely absent from promotional material released so far.

“The rivalry and relationship between Iceman and Maverick is one of those things that makes that first film so iconic,” he told Entertainment Weekly.

“It’s a relationship that is important to the Top Gun franchise and as a fan I would want to see how it’s evolved.”

The film also features a cast of brand new characters, who are all former Top Gun graduates returning for special training.

Miles Teller plays Bradley "Rooster" Bradshaw, who is the son of Goose (Anthony Edwards) from the first film and has an emotional bond with Cruise's Maverick.

Jennifer Connelly (Alita Battle Angel) is also joining the cast as a love interest, replacing Kelly McGillis's character from the first film.

Jon Hamm (Mad Men), Glen Powell (Scream Queens), Ed Harris (Westworld) and Manny Jacinto (The Good Place) are among those in the supporting cast.

The film will follow a mission that demands the ultimate sacrifice from those chosen to fly it.

Top Gun: Maverick hits UK cinemas on Friday 17th July 2020.