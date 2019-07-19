Cruise was introduced in Hall H by the late-night host and comedian Conan O'Brien, before he appeared onstage to cheers from the crowd.

"I was always asked 'When are you going to do another one?'," he said of the sequel. "Well, you've been very patient with me. I felt like it was my responsibility to really deliver for you."

The trailer features fighter pilots in training and performing various airborne stunts. "Everything you see in this film is very real," Cruise said of the aerial acrobatics.

The cast also includes Jennifer Connelly, Glen Powell, Mad Men's Jon Hamm and Val Kilmer, who played Thomas "Iceman" Kazansky in the original Top Gun film.

You can watch the trailer below: