Ian McKellen treated theatregoers to some Gandalf improv after his King Lear performance was cancelled

The Lord of The Rings star also offered acting advice and Maggie Smith anecdotes as part of an impromptu Q&A session

Sir Ian McKellen faced quite the dilemma after an injured leg prevented him from performing in King Lear on Saturday. His solution? Treating theatregoers to an impromptu Q&A and Gandalf reprise.

Advertisement

The Lord of The Rings star announced on Twitter that he had to bow out of the matinee Shakespeare show after “he galloped up 45 steps to catch the train” and his “leg gave way”. That meant McKellen couldn’t carry out the most strenuous parts of the play, such as hoisting a corpse across stage.

I hadn’t long been up before I set off for yesterday’s matinee of King Lear. At the underground station I galloped up 45 steps to catch the train above. Once on it, I skipped along the carriage and my left leg gave way. A strained calf muscle was diagnosed … pic.twitter.com/5fH3ASa65o — Ian McKellen (@IanMcKellen) August 5, 2018

However, as audience members awaited their ticket refunds McKellen nevertheless appeared on stage for 90 minutes as he “tried out a few new routines and some old ones – a bit of Gandalf and a couple of Shakespeare speeches”.

So, although audiences missed out on McKellen’s critically-acclaimed Lear, they instead were served a one-off “experience of a lifetime”.

Sir Ian McKellen injured himself running to catch a train, and this afternoon’s performance of King Lear is cancelled. Instead, McKellen is chatting with the audience taking questions, and it is pretty incredible. pic.twitter.com/UcNLiWNgE7 — Katie Simpson (@CBCKatie) August 4, 2018

And McKellen even handed out Lord of the Rings trivia about the franchise’s most famous line…

…in his own words, "Neither of us caught that the line is actually 'You cannot pass.' One of the most famous lines, and we got it wrong!" — Holly Brockwell (@holly) August 4, 2018

…anecdotes about Maggie Smith…

He did eventually get the part with Olivier, by the way.

He was so lovely, funny and entertained us all off the top of his head for an hour and a half. What a treasure. — Holly Brockwell (@holly) August 4, 2018

…some solid acting advice…

Someone in the audience asked Sir Ian McKellen his tips for auditions. He said "having been the one people audition to, just relax. Because they'll know if you're what they had in mind before you've even spoken a line, and if not, it's not incompetence or inadequacy on your part" — Holly Brockwell (@holly) August 4, 2018

…and all without a microphone.

He says if you can't see Lear's button when he says "pray you, undo this button" to Edgar, the theatre is too big for Shakespeare ❤️ — Holly Brockwell (@holly) August 4, 2018

Shortly after declining a mic.

Here's hoping his leg heals soon – but I feel so lucky to have been at today's show. Such a treat. pic.twitter.com/FY2Du2dM13 — Holly Brockwell (@holly) August 4, 2018

Advertisement

We doff our wizard’s hats in your direction, Sir Ian.