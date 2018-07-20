Accessibility Links

Home
News
Film
Jennifer Hudson, Taylor Swift, James Corden and Ian McKellen confirmed for Cats musical film

Jennifer Hudson, Taylor Swift, James Corden and Ian McKellen confirmed for Cats musical film

The big-screen version of Andrew Lloyd-Webber's musical has signed an incredibly starry cast

Jennifer Hudson (Getty)

A film version of Cats has revealed its incredible cast, including Jennifer Hudson, Taylor Swift, James Corden and Ian McKellen.

Advertisement

Variety confirmed that the four big names have signed up for the adaptation of Andrew Lloyd Webber’s musical, which is being directed by The King’s Speech’s Tom Hooper.

James Corden
James Corden (Getty)

Although the roles Swift, Corden or McKellen are playing haven’t been revealed, it has been announced that Oscar-winning singer and The Voice coach Jennifer Hudson will play Grizabella and perform the iconic song Memory.

Alongside veteran McKellen and Corden – who has previously flexed his musical muscles in 2014 film Into the Woods – singer Swift has fewer acting credits to her name.

Cats is one of the most successful musicals of all time. Recent stage versions have seen Nicole Scherzinger, Leona Lewis and Beverley Knight play the role of ‘glamour cat’ Grizabella.

Advertisement

Cats is being made by Working Title. A release date is yet to be announced.

Tags

All about Cats

Jennifer Hudson (Getty)
News, photos, videos and full episode guide

You might like

125991

Peter Capaldi has some words for Theresa May when she watches Doctor Who this Christmas

imagenotavailable1

Doctor Who – Matt Smith on the Ponds’ departure: “You have to embrace the changes that come”

145316.ee21156d-bb81-4293-b2a3-feba60b3ec39

Netflix’s GLOW is a GO for season 2

We use cookies to improve your experience of our website. Read more