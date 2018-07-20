Jennifer Hudson, Taylor Swift, James Corden and Ian McKellen confirmed for Cats musical film

The big-screen version of Andrew Lloyd-Webber's musical has signed an incredibly starry cast

A film version of Cats has revealed its incredible cast, including Jennifer Hudson, Taylor Swift, James Corden and Ian McKellen.

Variety confirmed that the four big names have signed up for the adaptation of Andrew Lloyd Webber’s musical, which is being directed by The King’s Speech’s Tom Hooper.

Although the roles Swift, Corden or McKellen are playing haven’t been revealed, it has been announced that Oscar-winning singer and The Voice coach Jennifer Hudson will play Grizabella and perform the iconic song Memory.

Alongside veteran McKellen and Corden – who has previously flexed his musical muscles in 2014 film Into the Woods – singer Swift has fewer acting credits to her name.

Cats is one of the most successful musicals of all time. Recent stage versions have seen Nicole Scherzinger, Leona Lewis and Beverley Knight play the role of ‘glamour cat’ Grizabella.

Cats is being made by Working Title. A release date is yet to be announced.