Bruce Willis just confirmed whether Die Hard is a Christmas movie or not…

A festive film or just one set at Christmas? John McClane has given his verdict

Here’s a nice topical story for you: Bruce Willis has weighed in on the argument on whether action classic Die Hard is a Christmas movie or merely a movie set on Christmas Eve.

During his Comedy Central roast – where the likes of ex-wife Demi Moore poked fun at everything from his acting to baldness – the John McClane actor proclaimed: “Die Hard is not a Christmas movie. It’s a god damn Bruce Willis movie!”. (via Variety)

And half of the internet considered the debate settled: Die Hard, the film originally released in July 1988, is definitely not a Christmas movie.

Bruce Willis closes his roast with: “#DieHard is not a Christmas movie!” pic.twitter.com/RygUTr3TJb — Ryan Parker (@TheRyanParker) July 15, 2018

If Bruce Willis says #DieHard is NOT a christmas movie… …then it’s NOT a Christmas movie! — Tom89Williams (@Tom89Williams) July 16, 2018

But the other half? They weren’t ready to give in, rejecting the claims of the movie’s lead actor…

Still don’t care what the creators say. #DieHard *IS* a Christmas Movie and GIF is pronounced with a hard-G and water is wet. Argue all you want, these are hard facts. https://t.co/pSwQUSeT9y — Scott Hanselman (@shanselman) July 15, 2018

Die Hard is a Christmas movie idgaf what the lead actor said 30+ years after the fact……. — King (@ColdCity7) July 15, 2018

This might be the truest case I've ever seen for death of the author. Die Hard is a Christmas movie, goddammit. https://t.co/vfhEC3eX76 — Lance Johnson (@WhiskeyRanting) July 15, 2018

#DieHardIsAChristmasMovie #DieHard erm Bruce Willis has no clue what so ever. Every Christmas I watch all the (yes even 4) die hard movies with my daughter it's a Christmas tradition. — Andrew Pantlin (@PantlinAndrew) July 16, 2018

Will we ever be able to bring the two sides together? Is there a peaceful compromise to this Twitter war?

I saw we call it a draw and just start calling #DieHard a #BruceWillis Christmas movie. Problem solved. pic.twitter.com/l9nCZbHTFE — S A R A F I N A (@Sarafffina) July 16, 2018

Maybe there’s hope yet…