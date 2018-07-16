Bruce Willis just confirmed whether Die Hard is a Christmas movie or not…
A festive film or just one set at Christmas? John McClane has given his verdict
Here’s a nice topical story for you: Bruce Willis has weighed in on the argument on whether action classic Die Hard is a Christmas movie or merely a movie set on Christmas Eve.
During his Comedy Central roast – where the likes of ex-wife Demi Moore poked fun at everything from his acting to baldness – the John McClane actor proclaimed: “Die Hard is not a Christmas movie. It’s a god damn Bruce Willis movie!”. (via Variety)
- Some people are saying Die Hard is not a Christmas film and people are REALLY mad
- Die Hard is looking for a young John McClane to star alongside Bruce Willis
- RadioTimes.com newsletter: get the latest TV and entertainment news direct to your inbox
And half of the internet considered the debate settled: Die Hard, the film originally released in July 1988, is definitely not a Christmas movie.
Bruce Willis closes his roast with: “#DieHard is not a Christmas movie!” pic.twitter.com/RygUTr3TJb
— Ryan Parker (@TheRyanParker) July 15, 2018
Thank You Bruce. DIE. HARD. IS. NOT. A. CHRISTMAS. MOVIE. https://t.co/yT9jJodGgL
— Adam T (@BoomCityAdamT) July 15, 2018
If Bruce Willis says #DieHard is NOT a christmas movie…
…then it’s NOT a Christmas movie!
— Tom89Williams (@Tom89Williams) July 16, 2018
But the other half? They weren’t ready to give in, rejecting the claims of the movie’s lead actor…
Still don’t care what the creators say. #DieHard *IS* a Christmas Movie and GIF is pronounced with a hard-G and water is wet. Argue all you want, these are hard facts. https://t.co/pSwQUSeT9y
— Scott Hanselman (@shanselman) July 15, 2018
Die Hard is a Christmas movie idgaf what the lead actor said 30+ years after the fact…….
— King (@ColdCity7) July 15, 2018
This might be the truest case I've ever seen for death of the author. Die Hard is a Christmas movie, goddammit. https://t.co/vfhEC3eX76
— Lance Johnson (@WhiskeyRanting) July 15, 2018
#DieHardIsAChristmasMovie #DieHard erm Bruce Willis has no clue what so ever. Every Christmas I watch all the (yes even 4) die hard movies with my daughter it's a Christmas tradition.
— Andrew Pantlin (@PantlinAndrew) July 16, 2018
Will we ever be able to bring the two sides together? Is there a peaceful compromise to this Twitter war?
I saw we call it a draw and just start calling #DieHard a #BruceWillis Christmas movie. Problem solved. pic.twitter.com/l9nCZbHTFE
— S A R A F I N A (@Sarafffina) July 16, 2018
Maybe there’s hope yet…