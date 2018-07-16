Accessibility Links

Menu
Home
News
Film
Bruce Willis just confirmed whether Die Hard is a Christmas movie or not…

Bruce Willis just confirmed whether Die Hard is a Christmas movie or not…

A festive film or just one set at Christmas? John McClane has given his verdict

Twentieth Century Fox Film Corp, Sky Pics, TL

Here’s a nice topical story for you: Bruce Willis has weighed in on the argument on whether action classic Die Hard is a Christmas movie or merely a movie set on Christmas Eve.

Advertisement

During his Comedy Central roast – where the likes of ex-wife Demi Moore poked fun at everything from his acting to baldness – the John McClane actor proclaimed: “Die Hard is not a Christmas movie. It’s a god damn Bruce Willis movie!”. (via Variety)

And half of the internet considered the debate settled: Die Hard, the film originally released in July 1988, is definitely not a Christmas movie.

But the other half? They weren’t ready to give in, rejecting the claims of the movie’s lead actor…

Will we ever be able to bring the two sides together? Is there a peaceful compromise to this Twitter war?

Advertisement

Maybe there’s hope yet…

Sign up for the free RadioTimes.com newsletter

Tags

All about Die Hard

Twentieth Century Fox Film Corp, Sky Pics, TL
News, photos, videos and full episode guide

You might like

Benedict Cumberbatch and Martin Freeman in Sherlock series 4

UPDATED DAILY The best new movies and TV shows on Netflix

(Screenshot, TL)

Some people are saying Die Hard is not a Christmas film and people are REALLY mad

Friends, SL, Getty

What are the most iconic Friends moments – and which episodes do they appear in?

ITV, TL

Good Morning Britain viewers think Piers Morgan was way too easy on Donald Trump (again!)

We use cookies to improve your experience of our website. Read more