Get ready to fall in love with Dumbo in first teaser for Disney’s live-action remake

Disney has released the first teaser for Tim Burton’s live-action Dumbo remake – and the big-eared elephant looks absolutely adorable.

The short clip doesn’t feature much dialogue – but it introduces us to Colin Farrell’s Holt Farrier and his young children as they meet the small elephant in a barn, and builds up to him taking flight at his first show at the circus, in front of onlooking circus-folk like Danny DeVito, and Michael Keaton, with mouths agape. Check it out below.

Farrell will play a former soldier who gets a job at a struggling circus when he returns from war, and is put in charge of the newborn elephant whose over-sized ears have made him the subject of great ridicule. Eva Green, Alan Arkin and Joseph Gatt will also star.

Dumbo is the first in a slew of classic animation remakes set to arrive over the next few years. The Lion King (fronted by Donald Glover and Beyoncé), Aladdin and Mulan are all currently in the works, following the success of recent releases Cinderella, Beauty and the Beast and The Jungle Book.

If the teaser is anything to go by, we should be in for an emotional roller-coaster ride when the film arrives in theatres next year.

Dumbo will be released in UK cinemas on 29th March 2019.