Accessibility Links

Menu
Home
News
Film
Get ready to fall in love with Dumbo in first teaser for Disney’s live-action remake

Get ready to fall in love with Dumbo in first teaser for Disney’s live-action remake

Colin Farrell, Eva Green, Danny DeVito and Michael Keaton star in the Tim Burton-directed film

Screen Shot 2018-06-13 at 09.07.15

Disney has released the first teaser for Tim Burton’s live-action Dumbo remake – and the big-eared elephant looks absolutely adorable.

Advertisement

The short clip doesn’t feature much dialogue – but it introduces us to Colin Farrell’s Holt Farrier and his young children as they meet the small elephant in a barn, and builds up to him taking flight at his first show at the circus, in front of onlooking circus-folk like Danny DeVito, and Michael Keaton, with mouths agape. Check it out below.

Farrell will play a former soldier who gets a job at a struggling circus when he returns from war, and is put in charge of the newborn elephant whose over-sized ears have made him the subject of great ridicule. Eva Green, Alan Arkin and Joseph Gatt will also star.

Dumbo is the first in a slew of classic animation remakes set to arrive over the next few years. The Lion King (fronted by Donald Glover and Beyoncé), Aladdin and Mulan are all currently in the works, following the success of recent releases Cinderella, Beauty and the Beast and The Jungle Book.

If the teaser is anything to go by, we should be in for an emotional roller-coaster ride when the film arrives in theatres next year.

Advertisement

Dumbo will be released in UK cinemas on 29th March 2019.

Sign up for the free RadioTimes.com newsletter

Tags

All about Dumbo (1941)

Screen Shot 2018-06-13 at 09.07.15
News, photos, videos and full episode guide

You might like

The Incredibles 2 (trailer screenshot, EH)

First reactions to Incredibles 2 are VERY positive

TOY STORY 3 (L-R) Bullseye, Mr. Potato Head, Mrs. Potato Head, Jessie, Hamm, Barbie, Woody, Rex, Slinky Dog, Buzz Lightyear, Aliens ©Disney/Pixar. All Rights Reserved. Sky pics, TL

Pixar scrapped three quarters of the Toy Story 4 script

This illustration picture taken on April 19, 2018 shows the logo of the Netflix entertainment company, displayed on a tablet screen in Paris. (Photo by Lionel BONAVENTURE / AFP) (Photo credit should read LIONEL BONAVENTURE/AFP/Getty Images) TL

Netflix went down – and users didn’t know what to do

(BBC, JG)

Sport on TV 2018 calendar How to watch the Fifa World Cup, Wimbledon and more

We use cookies to improve your experience of our website. Read more